TPS School Board Decides No School On Election Day, November 6th

Tulsa Public Schools' Board of Education formally decided Monday to close school on Tuesday, November 6th. The date is Oklahoma's general election day.

District leaders had been strongly suggesting they would do so following the teacher walkout, but Monday, the board voted unanimously to approve the decision.

Some board members also said they were unhappy with the decision to rename Lee Elementary and think the vote should be reevaluated at a future day.

5/7/2018 Related Story: TPS Announces Name Changes For Two Elementary Schools