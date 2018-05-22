Silver Alert Issued For Missing Wagoner Man

The sheriff's office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Wagoner man.

Deputies say 69-year-old Gary Hazlewood was last heard from on Sunday at 1 p.m. They say Hazlewood, who is a white male, may be wearing a blue or red hat and a tan long long sleeve canvas T-shirt.

The sheriff's office says Hazlewood could be driving a white, 2000 Chevy SLV pickup with Oklahoma license plate EVM778.

They say Gary Hazlewood is believed to have dementia and Alzheimer's disease and also suffers from short term memory loss.

Deputies said they did not have a photo of Hazlewood, but were attempting to get one.

If you see Hazlewood or his truck, call the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office at 918-485-3124.