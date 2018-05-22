For Robert Indiana, 'LOVE' was a complicated relationship

Fast-moving lava crossed a road and isolated about 40 homes in a rural subdivision below Hawaii's Kilauea volcano Friday, forcing at least four people to be evacuated by county and National Guard helicopters.

Hawaii residents forced to evacuate their homes because of lava oozing from cracks in their neighborhoods are growing weary

In mourning Texas town, families endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'

Texas mourners endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'

Lava that started moving faster in recent days is pouring into the ocean, bringing additional dangers to Hawaii's Big Island

President Donald Trump praised new CIA Director Gina Haspel at her swearing-in ceremony Monday, saying there was "no one in this country better qualified" for the job

A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea

Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star State

Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glass

Two national advocacy groups are teaming up to lodge sexual harassment complaints against McDonald's on behalf of 10 women who have worked at the fast food restaurant in nine cities.

(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2015, file photo, McDonald's workers and supporters rally outside a McDonald's in Chicago. On Tuesday, May 22, 2018, Fight for $15 is announcing that it’s helping women in several U.S. cities ...

The American Civil Liberties Union and other groups are asking Amazon to stop marketing a facial recognition tool to police.

An outgoing and 'really funny' student who blocked the door to try to prevent the gunman from entering the classroom and an exchange student who aspired to work in civil service were among the 10 people killed at a Texas high school.

(AP Photo/Fareed Khan). Abdul Aziz Sheikh, center, father of Sabika Sheikh, a victim of a shooting at a Texas high school, shows a picture of his daughter in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, May 19, 2018. The Pakistani foreign exchange student is among tho...

Look no farther than small-town and suburban America to know where mass school shootings are most likely to occur.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this Friday, May 18, 2018, file photo, mourners wait for the start of a prayer vigil following a deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas. If you want to know where mass school shootings ar...

Women have made inroads in the male-dominated cannabis business, but they face a "grass ceiling" as the industry grows and becomes more mainstream.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). In this May 11, 2018, photo, Danielle Schumacher, center, CEO and Co-Founder of THC Staffing Group talks to fellow entrepreneurs Etienne Fontan, right, Director of Berkeley Patients Group and Amber Senter, CEO of Leisure...

The eruption of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii sparked new safety warnings about toxic gas on the Big Island's southern coastline after lava began flowing into the ocean and setting off a chemical reaction.

(U.S. Geological Survey via AP). This image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows lava as it continues to enter the sea at two locations near Pahoa, Hawaii, Monday, May 21, 2018. Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and set...

Authorities hunt past nightfall for suspects after witness says Maryland police officer was run over by Jeep and fatally injured.

(Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP). Tactical police stage in a Safeway parking lot on Belair Road near Chapel Road in response to the death of a Baltimore County police officer in Perry Hall, Md., May 21, 2018. Rifle-toting police swarmed into th...

Court documents filed by federal prosecutors show an Alaska man has agreed to plead guilty to a Florida airport shooting rampage that killed five people last year.

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File). FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2017, file photo, Esteban Santiago, center, is led from the Broward County jail for an arraignment in federal court in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Federal prosecutors on Monday, May 21, 2018, filed court...

Three new bidders have stepped in with offers to buy the bankrupt manufacturer of Necco Wafers, Sweethearts and other iconic candies.

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). In this April 13, 2018, photo Josephine Rizo sits in her home with her stack of bills from her ongoing battle with cancer in Phoenix. As treatment costs soar and insurance coverage shrinks, hospitals and patient advocates a...

By DAVID SHARP

Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Pop artist Robert Indiana, best known for his 1960s "LOVE" series, died at his secluded island home off the Maine coast having never found the type of lasting love that was celebrated by thousands through his iconic work.

The artist's endearing image of LOVE is instantly recognizable around the world. Couples have their photo taken at the LOVE sculpture in Philadelphia and the iconic image was used on postage stamps.

But the man behind the art grew up in a household where the word "love" was never spoken, and he never found a lasting relationship, said Barbara Haskell, curator of the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York.

"The word was never used in his family growing up. He had a complicated relationship with the word," Haskell said.

Indiana died Saturday from respiratory failure at his home in a converted Odd Fellows Hall, a fraternal order lodge, on Vinalhaven Island, 15 miles off the mainland, said James Brannan, his attorney. He was 89.

Friends had expressed concern for his well-being because the reclusive artist had not been heard from for some time.

A lawsuit filed in New York City the day before his death suggested he was purposefully isolated by his caretakers.

Brannan declined to comment on the situation.

Indiana created a lifetime of art but he's best known for LOVE, spelled with two letters to a line and with a tilted "O."

"In some ways he was perhaps seen as the proverbial one-hit wonder because 'LOVE' was so immensely iconic and immensely huge in pop culture," said Dan Mills, the director at Bates College Museum of Art. "For better or for worse, it overshadowed some of his other contributions."

Haskell compared the image to "American Gothic," the painting by Grant Wood of a man with a pitchfork and a woman in front of a farmhouse . The public knows those images even if they don't know the creators, she noted.

Indiana, who was born Robert Clark in the state of Indiana, left behind the art scene in New York and retreated in 1978 to Maine, living on Vinalhaven.

He told The Associated Press in 2009 that he moved to his house - which a benefactor bought for him - when he needed a place to go after his lease ran out on his five-story studio and gallery in the Bowery section of New York City.

His desire for solitude was legendary.

In 2014, he disappointed dozens of fans by failing to make an appearance outside his home for an event dubbed International HOPE Day, which was inspired by his creativity.

But some of his long-time friends became worried about him in recent months.

Kathleen Rogers, a friend and former publicist, said she was so concerned she contacted the Maine Department of Health and Human Services to investigate six to eight weeks ago.

She said she wants him to be remembered as an eccentric and inspiring artist, not as a man who shut out friends and closed off his studio.

"He was reclusive, cantankerous and sometimes difficult. But he was a very loyal, loving man. He was the architect of love," she said.

A DHHS spokeswoman did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Although his iconic "LOVE" tended to overshadow everything else, he never stopped producing art. That included fashioning a "HOPE" design, similar to "LOVE," in honor of former President Barack Obama.

The Whitney Museum of American Art staged a 2013 exhibit, "Robert Indiana: Beyond Love." In Maine, Mills was inspired by the Whitney's exhibition to produce a 2016 exhibition, "Robert Indiana: Now and Then."

In the end, Indiana found love through his art and adoration from the public. But real love, Indiana believed, was a "dangerous commodity" whose embers die out and create disappointment, Haskell said.

"On one hand he accepted that love became a symbol that brought him international renown. But for him love also has this element fragility and precariousness," she said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.