Oklahoma Highway Patrol identifies boating crash victim

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has recovered the body of one missing victim of a weekend boating crash and continues searching for second a missing boater who is believed to be dead.

The patrol says the search resumed Tuesday after divers recovered the body of 33-year-old Brandon Michael Kelley of Moore on Monday.

Troopers say Kelley died when a boat he was driving collided with a second boat at 10:24 p.m. Saturday on Lake Thunderbird, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City. Two people in the second boat were injured.

Divers and boats using sonar searched a one-square mile (2.6 square kilometers) area of the lake Monday for the missing boaters. The patrol says both vessels have been recovered and that the cause of the accident is under investigation.

