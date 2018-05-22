Jim Carrey Posts "Devil" Cartoon In Response To Graduate's Gun P - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Jim Carrey Posts "Devil" Cartoon In Response To Graduate's Gun Photo

Posted: Updated:

Actor Jim Carrey has tweeted a political cartoon in response to a gun-toting graduate’s photo shoot.

Kaitlin Bennett, 22, graduated from Kent State University earlier this month. After which, she tweeted several photos of herself walking the university’s campus with a AR-10 long rifle strapped to her back.

In the photos she is holding a graduation cap which read, “Come and take it.”

5/16/18: Photo Of Graduate Carrying AR-10 On Campus Goes Viral

Carrey’s post, which was tweeted late Friday night after the fatal Texas school shooting, has been retweeted more than 14,000 times as of 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The tweet depicts Bennett with a face behind her which appears to be the “devil.” The caption reads, “Thanks a bunch for Goldilocks. Enjoy the show in Santa Fe tomorrow. Someday, real soon, I’ll have you for dinner.”

In response to Carrey’s tweet Bennett posted the following:

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.