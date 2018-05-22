Jim Carrey Posts "Devil" Cartoon In Response To Graduate's Gun Photo

Actor Jim Carrey has tweeted a political cartoon in response to a gun-toting graduate’s photo shoot.

Kaitlin Bennett, 22, graduated from Kent State University earlier this month. After which, she tweeted several photos of herself walking the university’s campus with a AR-10 long rifle strapped to her back.

I have no apologies for my graduation photos. As a woman, I refuse to be a victim & the second amendment ensures that I don't have to be. pic.twitter.com/5CKmQobrMb — Kaitlin Marie (@KaitMarieox) May 15, 2018

In the photos she is holding a graduation cap which read, “Come and take it.”

Carrey’s post, which was tweeted late Friday night after the fatal Texas school shooting, has been retweeted more than 14,000 times as of 8 a.m. Tuesday.

And the devil said, “Thanks a bunch Goldilocks. Enjoy the show in Santa Fe tomorrow. Someday, real soon, I’ll have you for dinner.” pic.twitter.com/h1G6smzK5t — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) May 19, 2018

The tweet depicts Bennett with a face behind her which appears to be the “devil.” The caption reads, “Thanks a bunch for Goldilocks. Enjoy the show in Santa Fe tomorrow. Someday, real soon, I’ll have you for dinner.”

In response to Carrey’s tweet Bennett posted the following: