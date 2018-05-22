Trump appeals again to delay 'Apprentice' contestant's suit - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Trump appeals again to delay 'Apprentice' contestant's suit

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Prep school says ex-teacher engaged in sexual misconduct

    Prep school says ex-teacher engaged in sexual misconduct

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 12:21 PM EDT2018-05-22 16:21:10 GMT
    A prestigious Massachusetts boarding school says an investigation has uncovered sexual misconduct by a Russian language teacher decades ago.More >>
    A prestigious Massachusetts boarding school says an investigation has uncovered sexual misconduct by a Russian language teacher decades ago.More >>

  • Records: Teen suspect said he 'drove at' Maryland officer

    Records: Teen suspect said he 'drove at' Maryland officer

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 12:21 PM EDT2018-05-22 16:21:08 GMT
    (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP). Tactical police stage in a Safeway parking lot on Belair Road near Chapel Road in response to the death of a Baltimore County police officer in Perry Hall, Md., May 21, 2018. Rifle-toting police swarmed into th...(Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP). Tactical police stage in a Safeway parking lot on Belair Road near Chapel Road in response to the death of a Baltimore County police officer in Perry Hall, Md., May 21, 2018. Rifle-toting police swarmed into th...
    Authorities hunt past nightfall for suspects after witness says Maryland police officer was run over by Jeep and fatally injured.More >>
    Authorities hunt past nightfall for suspects after witness says Maryland police officer was run over by Jeep and fatally injured.More >>

  • Trump appeals again to delay 'Apprentice' contestant's suit

    Trump appeals again to delay 'Apprentice' contestant's suit

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 12:21 PM EDT2018-05-22 16:21:05 GMT
    President Donald Trump wants New York's highest court to delay a defamation suit filed by a former "Apprentice" contestant who accused him of unwanted groping and kissing.More >>
    President Donald Trump wants New York's highest court to delay a defamation suit filed by a former "Apprentice" contestant who accused him of unwanted groping and kissing.More >>
    •   

NEW YORK (AP) - President Donald Trump wants New York's highest court to delay a defamation suit filed by a former "Apprentice" contestant who accused him of unwanted groping and kissing.

Trump's lawyers filed notice late Monday that they're asking the state Court of Appeals to freeze Summer Zervos' suit while a lower appellate court considers his request to dismiss it or postpone it until after his presidency.

The Republican president has denied her claims.

Zervos' lawyer, Mariann Wang (WAHNG'), notes Trump has lost bids so far to delay the case. She says she looks forward to proving it.

Zervos appeared in 2006 on Trump's former reality show, "The Apprentice." She says he made unwelcome advances when she sought career advice in 2007.

She says he defamed her by saying she lied.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.