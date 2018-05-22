Oklahoma governor lifts burn bans in all but 7 counties - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Oklahoma governor lifts burn bans in all but 7 counties

Posted: Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin says burn bans are being lifted in half of the 14 counties where they have been in place due to extreme fire conditions.

Fallin said Tuesday that recent rainfall has had a positive impact on some parched areas of the state, but the drought continues in northwestern Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Panhandle.

Fallin says she modified the burn ban on the recommendation of Oklahoma Forestry Services. Counties where burn bans will remain in effect are: Beaver, Cimarron, Ellis, Harper, Texas, Woods and Woodward.

Prohibited activities include campfires, bonfires and setting fire to trash, grass, woods or other materials outdoors. Gas and charcoal grilling is allowed.

Wildfires scorched large areas of western Oklahoma last month, including one that burned about 448 square miles (1,160 sq. kilometers).

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.