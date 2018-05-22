Route 66 PatriotFest Set For Saturday, May 26 - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Route 66 PatriotFest Set For Saturday, May 26

Posted: Updated:
Be sure to bring your patriotic pets! Be sure to bring your patriotic pets!
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Memorial Day Weekend is the perfect time for the Route 66 PatriotFest - in its fourth year as a new Tulsa tradition. There's something for the whole family, in an event that's all about showing support for our veterans.

There will be a car and motorcycle show, music, a Kidzone, food trucks and vendors, a patriotic pin-up contest, a patriotic pet show and Keith Myers' Traveling Military Museum.

Last year's event raised $15,000 for programs like the Coffee Bunker, Veteran's Day Parade, Folds of Honor, Blue Star Mothers and Pets for Vets.

Here are some of the activities you'll find at the Historical Route 66 Village at 3770 Southwest Boulevard in Tulsa and the campus of Webster High School:

Schedule of Events

  • 7:30 Check-in for Route 66 Cruise at East Central High School (12150 E 11th St.)
  • 8:00    Cruise Starts
  • 9:20    Flag Ceremony
  • 9:25    National Anthem 
  • 9:30    Hi-Fi Hillbillies Perform
  • 10:00   Car/Motorcycle Show Begins
  • 11:00   Pin-up Contest
  • 12:00   The Randy Brumley Band
  • 1:00     Pet Contest
  • 1:15    The Paul Benjamin Band
  • 1:30    66 on 66 Motorcycle Cruise departs
  • 2:00    Awards Announced For Contest Entries

Get more information at PatriotFest's website - and don't forget to wear red, white and blue!

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
