Claremore Nonprofit Looking To Fix Up Downtown Alleyways

A Claremore nonprofit plans to fix up the downtown district's alleyways.

Claremore Main Street is sending out surveys to learn what neighbors would like to see in those alleys - anything from art to gardening spaces.

Executive Director Jessica Jackson said they've seen similar projects in some other Oklahoma cities.

"We're just kind of following in those footsteps and trying to make our alleys another place for people to be downtown," Jackson said.

The organization said it hopes to reveal the first piece of alley art by later this summer.