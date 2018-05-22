TPD Looking To Identify Car Burglary Person Of Interest

The Tulsa Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit needs help identifying these people of interest.

Police say the man pictured is a person of interest in a car burglary. They said he may be riding a blue or purple sports bike or driving a white truck.

TPD said the woman was attempting to use the victims debit card.

If you can identify them please contact Detective Sergeant Ali Maurer at amaurer@cityoftulsa.org or (918) 596-9209.

As always you can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (918)596-COPS with any information. Reference # 2018027431.