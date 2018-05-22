Woman Arrested For 2017 Sequoyah County Homicide - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Woman Arrested For 2017 Sequoyah County Homicide

Mug shot of Elizabeth Stewart. [Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office] Mug shot of Elizabeth Stewart. [Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office]
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman for first-degree murder for a 2017 homicide.

According to a news release, 25-year-old Elizabeth Nicole Stewart of Gore was arrested for the death of Joshua Tucker.

In October 2017, Tucker was found in a neighbor’s driveway with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The release says he was taken to a Tulsa hospital where he died.

The sheriff’s office said evidence found during their investigation gave probable cause for an arrest warrant to be issued.

Investigators arrested Stewart at her home Tuesday, May 22, 2018, without incident.

She’s being held without bond in the Sequoyah County Detention Center.

