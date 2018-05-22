Tulsa Man Arrested On Child Porn Complaints - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Man Arrested On Child Porn Complaints

Posted: Updated:
Jerry Berry mugshot from the Tulsa Jail. Jerry Berry mugshot from the Tulsa Jail.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police arrested a Tulsa man they say had more than 100 photos and videos of child pornography on his cell phone. Jerry Matthew Berry was booked on felony complaints of aggravated possession of child porn and five counts of distributing child porn.

Police say he even took photos of children he knows from social media pages and digitally manipulated the images so it appeared they were naked and having sex with him.

An arrest and booking report states Berry used peer-to-peer sharing networks to exchange child pornography images. Police say in an interview, Berry admitted to possessing the files of infants and very young children either nude or engaging in sex acts. 

When officers went back to talk to him, the 34-year-old man had told a friend he was going to jump off a bridge. Police decided they had probable cause for Berry's arrest and that it would protect him from self-harm.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
