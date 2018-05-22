Tulsa Man Arrested After Attempting To Kill His Father, Police S - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Man Arrested After Attempting To Kill His Father, Police Say

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa police arrest a man after they say he tried to kill his father.

Police officers responded Monday evening to a report of shots fired near 104 East 27th Street North.

The victim told officers that his son, 39-year-old Thomas McClendon (also known as “the General”), was at his house and they got into an argument.  He says his son fired a shot, telling his father that he was going to kill him.

The father says he ran and, when he looked back, his son pointed the gun at him and shot again.

Officers say they found shell casings at the scene, but not McClendon.

Later that night, officers were called to that location again when the victim told them he had seen his son in his backyard.

Police say they located McClendon at 2600 North Boston Place and he ducked into a backyard.  They say he continued to run after officers yelled for him to stop.

Officers say McClendon was located in the backyard of a residence on East 27th Street North by a K-9 officer.

According to officers, a revolver was located at the scene of the shooting that matched the caliber of the shell casing they had recovered.

Officers say the gun was reported as stolen, but they have not confirmed that yet.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.