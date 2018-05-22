'Wake-up call': Vegas casino workers vote on citywide strike

Hawaii residents forced to evacuate their homes because of lava oozing from cracks in their neighborhoods are growing weary

In mourning Texas town, families endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'

Texas mourners endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'

Lava that started moving faster in recent days is pouring into the ocean, bringing additional dangers to Hawaii's Big Island

President Donald Trump praised new CIA Director Gina Haspel at her swearing-in ceremony Monday, saying there was "no one in this country better qualified" for the job

A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea

Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star State

Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glass

School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety Tuesday

A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."

A woman has filed a lawsuit in New York against R. Kelly, claiming the singer sexually assaulted her, locked her in rooms for punishment and infected her with herpes; his representatives have not responded to comment requests.

Two national advocacy groups are teaming up to lodge sexual harassment complaints against McDonald's on behalf of 10 women who have worked at the fast food restaurant in nine cities.

(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2015, file photo, McDonald's workers and supporters rally outside a McDonald's in Chicago. On Tuesday, May 22, 2018, Fight for $15 is announcing that it’s helping women in several U.S. cities ...

Seattle's 56 year-old Space Needle is set to unveil a $100 million renovation next month against the backdrop of a booming tourism industry.

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). In this photo taken May 20, 2018, a floor scaffolding remains below the upper portion of the Space Needle as it stands above the grounds of the Seattle Center in Seattle. The 56 year-old Space Needle is set to unveil a $100 ...

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). In this April 13, 2018, photo Josephine Rizo sits in her home with her stack of bills from her ongoing battle with cancer in Phoenix. As treatment costs soar and insurance coverage shrinks, hospitals and patient advocates a...

A lawyer whose rant against Spanish speakers in a New York City eatery went viral has apologized and said how he expressed himself was "unacceptable.".

Women have made inroads in the male-dominated cannabis business, but they face a "grass ceiling" as the industry grows and becomes more mainstream.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). In this May 11, 2018, photo, Danielle Schumacher, center, CEO and Co-Founder of THC Staffing Group talks to fellow entrepreneurs Etienne Fontan, right, Director of Berkeley Patients Group and Amber Senter, CEO of Leisure...

Authorities hunt past nightfall for suspects after witness says Maryland police officer was run over by Jeep and fatally injured.

(Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP). Tactical police stage in a Safeway parking lot on Belair Road near Chapel Road in response to the death of a Baltimore County police officer in Perry Hall, Md., May 21, 2018. Rifle-toting police swarmed into th...

School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety Tuesday.

(Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP). Santa Fe High School freshman, Jai Gillard writes messages on each of the 10 crosses in front the school Monday, May 21, 2018, in Santa Fe. Gillard, was in the art class Friday morning, knew all of the victims...

The American Civil Liberties Union and other groups are asking Amazon to stop marketing a facial recognition tool to police.

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken). Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. A potential strike would affect 34 casino-hotels. A majority yes vote would not immediately aff...

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken). Culinary Union leaders wrap up a vote on whether to authorize a strike Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. A potential strike would affect 34 casino-hotels. A majority yes vote would not immediately affect the casinos, but i...

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken). Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. A potential strike would affect 34 casino-hotels. A majority yes vote would not immediately aff...

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken). Volunteer Jenifer Murias yells into a megaphone as Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. A potential strike would affect 34 casino-h...

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken). Culinary Union members exit a university arena after voting on whether to authorize a strike Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. A potential strike would affect 34 casino-hotels. A majority yes vote would not immediately aff...

By REGINA GARCIA CANO

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Hundreds of unionized Las Vegas casino workers packed a university arena in red T-shirts and resort uniforms as they voted Tuesday on whether to call for a citywide strike that could have huge financial implications for the tourist-dependent destination.

Members of the Culinary Union cast ballots in the first of two separate sessions that were expected to draw 20,000 and 25,000 workers. A majority yes vote would not immediately affect the casinos but would give union negotiators a huge bargaining chip by allowing them to authorize a strike at any time starting June 1.

It comes as the contracts of 50,000 unionized workers will expire at midnight May 31 and negotiations for new five-year contracts have not led to meaningful agreements. Union officials say they want to increase wages, protect job security against the increasing adoption of technology at hotel-casinos, and strengthen language against sexual harassment.

The union last voted for a strike in 2002, but it and the casinos reached a deal before employees walked off the job. The last strike spanned 64 days more than three decades ago and cost the city millions of dollars.

Bartenders, housekeepers, cocktail and food servers, porters, bellmen, cooks and other kitchen workers employed at 34 properties were eligible to vote. Some stopped by in their uniforms on their way to work, while others donned shirts emblazoned with "Vegas Strong" and the union logo.

Outside the arena, they chanted, "Hey, Caesars, look around, Vegas is a union town."

MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment operate more than half of the properties that would be affected by a strike. They have said they are confident they will be able to reach mutually beneficial agreements with the union.

Don Leadbeter, a bellman at the MGM Grand, said workers want to protect their job security and ensure that employers provide training as they adopt more workplace technology.

He said workers are ready to strike. That's the way Lewis Thomas, a utility porter at the Tropicana casino-hotel, said he would vote.

"This will be a wake-up call to let them know we are together, we are united, we are not separated," Thomas said.

When casino workers across Las Vegas went on a strike in 1984, union members lost an estimated $75 million in wages and benefits and the city lost a similar amount in tourism revenue. Millions more were lost in gambling income.

