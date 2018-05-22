Police exchange fire with holed-up suspect in Florida

Hawaii residents forced to evacuate their homes because of lava oozing from cracks in their neighborhoods are growing weary

In mourning Texas town, families endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'

Texas mourners endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'

Lava that started moving faster in recent days is pouring into the ocean, bringing additional dangers to Hawaii's Big Island

President Donald Trump praised new CIA Director Gina Haspel at her swearing-in ceremony Monday, saying there was "no one in this country better qualified" for the job

Israel's prime minister is praising U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's tough speech on Iran

A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea

Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star State

Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glass

What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard

School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety Tuesday

A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."

A woman has filed a lawsuit in New York against R. Kelly, claiming the singer sexually assaulted her, locked her in rooms for punishment and infected her with herpes; his representatives have not responded to comment requests.

Two national advocacy groups are teaming up to lodge sexual harassment complaints against McDonald's on behalf of 10 women who have worked at the fast food restaurant in nine cities.

(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2015, file photo, McDonald's workers and supporters rally outside a McDonald's in Chicago. On Tuesday, May 22, 2018, Fight for $15 is announcing that it’s helping women in several U.S. cities ...

Seattle's 56 year-old Space Needle is set to unveil a $100 million renovation next month against the backdrop of a booming tourism industry.

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). In this photo taken May 20, 2018, a floor scaffolding remains below the upper portion of the Space Needle as it stands above the grounds of the Seattle Center in Seattle. The 56 year-old Space Needle is set to unveil a $100 ...

Multiple law enforcement agencies have surrounded a Panama City, Florida, apartment building where an active shooter is barricaded inside.

Many cancer patients juggle care along with financial pain.

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). In this April 13, 2018, photo Josephine Rizo sits in her home with her stack of bills from her ongoing battle with cancer in Phoenix. As treatment costs soar and insurance coverage shrinks, hospitals and patient advocates a...

Many cancer patients juggle care along with financial pain

A lawyer whose rant against Spanish speakers in a New York City eatery went viral has apologized and said how he expressed himself was "unacceptable.".

Women have made inroads in the male-dominated cannabis business, but they face a "grass ceiling" as the industry grows and becomes more mainstream.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). In this May 11, 2018, photo, Danielle Schumacher, center, CEO and Co-Founder of THC Staffing Group talks to fellow entrepreneurs Etienne Fontan, right, Director of Berkeley Patients Group and Amber Senter, CEO of Leisure...

Authorities hunt past nightfall for suspects after witness says Maryland police officer was run over by Jeep and fatally injured.

(Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP). Tactical police stage in a Safeway parking lot on Belair Road near Chapel Road in response to the death of a Baltimore County police officer in Perry Hall, Md., May 21, 2018. Rifle-toting police swarmed into th...

School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety Tuesday.

(Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP). Santa Fe High School freshman, Jai Gillard writes messages on each of the 10 crosses in front the school Monday, May 21, 2018, in Santa Fe. Gillard, was in the art class Friday morning, knew all of the victims...

The American Civil Liberties Union and other groups are asking Amazon to stop marketing a facial recognition tool to police.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) - Police surrounded an apartment building in northern Florida and exchanged heavy gunfire with a suspect barricaded inside Tuesday, and at least one person was injured, officials said.

Nearby businesses and schools were evacuated and several police agencies responded to the incident in Panama City, where some witnesses reported hearing more than 50 shots.

Kim Allagood, owner of a nearby pizza restaurant, said "tons and tons" of police descended on the area and she locked down her restaurant for close to two hours amid sporadic shooting.

One civilian suffered minor injuries, and the incident was continuing, city spokeswoman Caitlyn Lawrence said mid-afternoon.

Police in nearby Walton County said on their official Twitter account that the incident was tied to a suspicious death in Santa Rosa Beach, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) northwest along the Florida coast from Panama City. But they did not immediately release more details. Walton County police also were at the scene in Panama City.

Some initial media reports suggested the suspect was holed up in bank near the apartment building. However Jeremy King, a spokesman for Regions Bank, said the shooter was not in the bank and he had no information that the suspect was ever inside the bank.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott talked to Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford about the situation in Panama City. John Tupps, a spokesman for Scott, said the main point of the call was to offer state law enforcement assistance.

