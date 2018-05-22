Century Plant Blooming In Tulsa

Have you ever seen a Century Plant? Well, News On 6’s Rick Wells never had either, but a viewer contacted him and said she had one in her garden. It was blooming and growing about 8 inches a day.

Over the years, Judith McFall has created a huge garden in her backyard with all manner of flowers and plants.

The star of the show right now is the Century Plant, or Agave Americana. The flower spike started growing earlier this month.

“It’s about 14 feet 5 inches,” said McFall. “It was 13’9” yesterday afternoon.”

And it’s still growing.

McFall said she’s done some internet research and found that most of these plants bloom just once and then they die, but it can take 20 or 30 years for that to happen.

She says that, although the main plant dies, it sends out little shoots that can be transplanted and the whole thing starts over.

“I don’t know if I’ll be around another 20 or 30 years to see it do this again,” she said.