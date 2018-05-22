Oklahoma City school district hires new superintendent - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Oklahoma City school district hires new superintendent

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma's largest school district has a new superintendent.

Oklahoma City Public Schools announced Tuesday the hiring of Sean McDaniel. He has been superintendent of nearby Mustang Public Schools since 2012. His first day on the new job will be July 1.

McDaniel succeeds Aurora Lara, who resigned in January.

The Oklahoman reported that on Jan. 23 Lora posted on Facebook that "When you have 8 bosses, there is always at least one that wants to make you feel worthless."

Lora later apologized and the posts were deleted.

