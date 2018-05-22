Cohen partner pleads guilty in deal requiring cooperation

Hawaii residents forced to evacuate their homes because of lava oozing from cracks in their neighborhoods are growing weary

Hawaii residents forced to evacuate their homes because of lava oozing from cracks in their neighborhoods are growing weary

In mourning Texas town, families endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'

In mourning Texas town, families endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'

Texas mourners endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'

Texas mourners endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'

Lava that started moving faster in recent days is pouring into the ocean, bringing additional dangers to Hawaii's Big Island

Lava that started moving faster in recent days is pouring into the ocean, bringing additional dangers to Hawaii's Big Island

President Donald Trump praised new CIA Director Gina Haspel at her swearing-in ceremony Monday, saying there was "no one in this country better qualified" for the job

President Donald Trump praised new CIA Director Gina Haspel at her swearing-in ceremony Monday, saying there was "no one in this country better qualified" for the job

Israel's prime minister is praising U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's tough speech on Iran

Israel's prime minister is praising U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's tough speech on Iran

A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea

A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea

Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star State

Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star State

School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glass

Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glass

What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard

What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard

School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety Tuesday

School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety Tuesday

School shooting unlikely to bring gun restrictions in Texas

School shooting unlikely to bring gun restrictions in Texas

A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."

A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."

Many cancer patients juggle care along with financial pain.

Many cancer patients juggle care along with financial pain.

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). In this April 13, 2018, photo Josephine Rizo sits in her home with her stack of bills from her ongoing battle with cancer in Phoenix. As treatment costs soar and insurance coverage shrinks, hospitals and patient advocates a...

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). In this April 13, 2018, photo Josephine Rizo sits in her home with her stack of bills from her ongoing battle with cancer in Phoenix. As treatment costs soar and insurance coverage shrinks, hospitals and patient advocates a...

Many cancer patients juggle care along with financial pain

Many cancer patients juggle care along with financial pain

A lawyer whose rant against Spanish speakers in a New York City eatery went viral has apologized and said how he expressed himself was "unacceptable.".

A lawyer whose rant against Spanish speakers in a New York City eatery went viral has apologized and said how he expressed himself was "unacceptable.".

Authorities hunt past nightfall for suspects after witness says Maryland police officer was run over by Jeep and fatally injured.

Authorities hunt past nightfall for suspects after witness says Maryland police officer was run over by Jeep and fatally injured.

(Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP). Tactical police stage in a Safeway parking lot on Belair Road near Chapel Road in response to the death of a Baltimore County police officer in Perry Hall, Md., May 21, 2018. Rifle-toting police swarmed into th...

(Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP). Tactical police stage in a Safeway parking lot on Belair Road near Chapel Road in response to the death of a Baltimore County police officer in Perry Hall, Md., May 21, 2018. Rifle-toting police swarmed into th...

Social media is finding little to like about the likeness on a plaque honoring retired soccer champion Brandi Chastain.

Social media is finding little to like about the likeness on a plaque honoring retired soccer champion Brandi Chastain.

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this July 10, 1999, file photo, the United States' Brandi Chastain celebrates by taking off her jersey after kicking in the game-winning goal in a penalty shootout against China in the FIFA Women's World Cup ...

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this July 10, 1999, file photo, the United States' Brandi Chastain celebrates by taking off her jersey after kicking in the game-winning goal in a penalty shootout against China in the FIFA Women's World Cup ...

School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety Tuesday.

School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety Tuesday.

(Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP). Santa Fe High School freshman, Jai Gillard writes messages on each of the 10 crosses in front the school Monday, May 21, 2018, in Santa Fe. Gillard, was in the art class Friday morning, knew all of the victims...

(Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP). Santa Fe High School freshman, Jai Gillard writes messages on each of the 10 crosses in front the school Monday, May 21, 2018, in Santa Fe. Gillard, was in the art class Friday morning, knew all of the victims...

An anti-abortion activist who shot and wounded a Kansas abortion provider and firebombed clinics in Oregon and elsewhere has been released from prison to a halfway house to finish her sentence.

An anti-abortion activist who shot and wounded a Kansas abortion provider and firebombed clinics in Oregon and elsewhere has been released from prison to a halfway house to finish her sentence.

Two national advocacy groups are teaming up to lodge sexual harassment complaints against McDonald's on behalf of 10 women who have worked at the fast food restaurant in nine cities.

Two national advocacy groups are teaming up to lodge sexual harassment complaints against McDonald's on behalf of 10 women who have worked at the fast food restaurant in nine cities.

(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2015, file photo, McDonald's workers and supporters rally outside a McDonald's in Chicago. On Tuesday, May 22, 2018, Fight for $15 is announcing that it’s helping women in several U.S. cities ...

(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2015, file photo, McDonald's workers and supporters rally outside a McDonald's in Chicago. On Tuesday, May 22, 2018, Fight for $15 is announcing that it’s helping women in several U.S. cities ...

The American Civil Liberties Union and other groups are asking Amazon to stop marketing a facial recognition tool to police.

The American Civil Liberties Union and other groups are asking Amazon to stop marketing a facial recognition tool to police.

Amazon urged not to sell facial recognition tool to police

Amazon urged not to sell facial recognition tool to police

Multiple law enforcement agencies have surrounded a Panama City, Florida, apartment building where an active shooter is barricaded inside.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have surrounded a Panama City, Florida, apartment building where an active shooter is barricaded inside.

The father of a 17-year-old student accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Houston-area high school says the teenager doesn't own any guns and that perhaps his son was being bullied.

The father of a 17-year-old student accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Houston-area high school says the teenager doesn't own any guns and that perhaps his son was being bullied.

(Galveston County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - This file photo provided by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office shows Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who law enforcement officials took into custody Friday, May 18, 2018, and identified as the suspect ...

(Galveston County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - This file photo provided by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office shows Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who law enforcement officials took into custody Friday, May 18, 2018, and identified as the suspect ...

By JAKE PEARSON

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - A longtime business partner of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, has pleaded guilty to tax fraud in a deal that requires him to cooperate in any ongoing investigations.

New York City taxi magnate Evgeny Freidman entered the guilty plea on Tuesday at a court in Albany.

A person briefed on the plea deal says Freidman agreed to cooperate with federal or state authorities.

The person wasn't authorized to publicly discuss the case and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

State prosecutors charged Freidman last year with pocketing $5 million in state taxes on taxis he managed.

For years he's managed hundreds of cabs, including more than two dozen owned by Cohen.

Cohen's business dealings are under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York.

Cohen's lawyer hasn't returned a message.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.