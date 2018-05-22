Oklahoma Woman Reports Husband After Finding Child Porn On Phone - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Oklahoma Woman Reports Husband After Finding Child Porn On Phone

INOLA, Oklahoma -

Laurie Lutz knew her husband David had been in prison for rape and lewd molestation and was a registered sex offender.

She said he told her about his past, along with the counseling and treatment he'd been through and how he now mentored other men and was involved in church.

She said he was a success story and that they fell in love and got married. She said everything was great until the day she randomly picked up his phone and saw internet searches for young children involved in sex acts.

"It was a gut kick times 2,000. It was huge, and I just sat there in shock," she said.

Laurie said she was sick and shocked, and that it took several weeks to wrap her mind around what her husband had done and what she needed to do.

"How do you do that? It's your husband. It’s your best friend," Laurie said.

She checked his phone again and saw new child porn and she knew she couldn't live with herself if something happened to a child, so she contacted deputies.

11/6/2017 Related Story: Inola Man Charged With Possession Of Child Porn

The investigation took weeks more and she lived in fear he'd find out.

After his arrest, she told him what she'd done.

"He was, ‘How could you?’ at first. He was, ‘Why would you do this to me?’ And, my response was, ‘You did this to you,’" she said.

She told him if he went to trial she would testify against him, so he decided to plead guilty.

Laurie stuck with David through the legal process - going to court, going to attorney meetings and was there recently when he was sentenced to five years in prison.

She said people have judged and condemned her, saying she waited too long to report him, to saying she betrayed her vows.

"There's a big difference between betrayal and truth. All I did was bring forth the truth," Laurie said.

Her advice to others is if you think you have information about a crime, tell someone. She also wishes there were resources or counseling for the predator's family because she said this is far from a victimless crime.

