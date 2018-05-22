First Responders Compete In "Battle Of The Badges" Blood Drive I - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

First Responders Compete In "Battle Of The Badges" Blood Drive In Sapulpa


SAPULPA, Oklahoma -

Oklahoma emergency responders are finding more ways to give back to the community.

Sapulpa police, fire, and paramedics competed in their first-ever Battle of the Badges Blood Drive at the Sapulpa Fire Department on Tuesday.

Organizers say that, usually, 20 percent of donors are high school aged kids.  With school out, they don’t have as many donors.

“We get to see vehicle accidents and the people who need the blood, we get to see the demand for it,” said Fire Chief David Taylor.  “This is just another way that we can help out.

Right now, the Oklahoma Blood Institute says they are low on O-negative blood.

If you would like to donate, visit any OBI donor center.

