Report: Video shows bus head to U-turn area before crash - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Report: Video shows bus head to U-turn area before crash

Posted: Updated:
(Andre Malok/NJ Advance Media via AP). In this aerial photo, a school bus lies crashed on Route 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018. The Paramus school district says the bus was taking students on Thursday from East Brook Middle School to W... (Andre Malok/NJ Advance Media via AP). In this aerial photo, a school bus lies crashed on Route 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018. The Paramus school district says the bus was taking students on Thursday from East Brook Middle School to W...
(Bob Karp/The Daily Record via AP). Emergency personnel examine a school bus after it collided with a dump truck, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018. (Bob Karp/The Daily Record via AP). Emergency personnel examine a school bus after it collided with a dump truck, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018.
(Bob Karp/The Daily Record via AP). Emergency personnel examine a school bus after it collided with a dump truck, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018. (Bob Karp/The Daily Record via AP). Emergency personnel examine a school bus after it collided with a dump truck, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018.
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). A state police officer works at the scene of a school bus and dump truck collision, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig). A state police officer works at the scene of a school bus and dump truck collision, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Teen suspect in Maryland officer's slaying held without bail

    Teen suspect in Maryland officer's slaying held without bail

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 8:44 PM EDT2018-05-23 00:44:23 GMT
    (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP). Tactical police stage in a Safeway parking lot on Belair Road near Chapel Road in response to the death of a Baltimore County police officer in Perry Hall, Md., May 21, 2018. Rifle-toting police swarmed into th...(Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP). Tactical police stage in a Safeway parking lot on Belair Road near Chapel Road in response to the death of a Baltimore County police officer in Perry Hall, Md., May 21, 2018. Rifle-toting police swarmed into th...
    Authorities hunt past nightfall for suspects after witness says Maryland police officer was run over by Jeep and fatally injured.More >>
    Authorities hunt past nightfall for suspects after witness says Maryland police officer was run over by Jeep and fatally injured.More >>

  • Workers race to plug energy plant as lava oozes nearby

    Workers race to plug energy plant as lava oozes nearby

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 8:44 PM EDT2018-05-23 00:44:21 GMT
    (U.S. Geological Survey via AP). This image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows lava as it continues to enter the sea at two locations near Pahoa, Hawaii, Monday, May 21, 2018. Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and set...(U.S. Geological Survey via AP). This image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows lava as it continues to enter the sea at two locations near Pahoa, Hawaii, Monday, May 21, 2018. Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and set...
    The eruption of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii sparked new safety warnings about toxic gas on the Big Island's southern coastline after lava began flowing into the ocean and setting off a chemical reaction.More >>
    The eruption of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii sparked new safety warnings about toxic gas on the Big Island's southern coastline after lava began flowing into the ocean and setting off a chemical reaction.More >>

  • Many cancer patients juggle care along with financial pain

    Many cancer patients juggle care along with financial pain

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 8:44 PM EDT2018-05-23 00:44:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). In this April 13, 2018, photo Josephine Rizo sits in her home with her stack of bills from her ongoing battle with cancer in Phoenix. As treatment costs soar and insurance coverage shrinks, hospitals and patient advocates a...(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). In this April 13, 2018, photo Josephine Rizo sits in her home with her stack of bills from her ongoing battle with cancer in Phoenix. As treatment costs soar and insurance coverage shrinks, hospitals and patient advocates a...
    Many cancer patients juggle care along with financial pain.More >>
    Many cancer patients juggle care along with financial pain.More >>
    •   

MOUNT OLIVE, N.J. (AP) - Before a New Jersey school bus collided last week with a dump truck leaving a fifth-grader and a teacher dead, the bus merged onto an interstate and then turned sharply toward a U-turn area, according to a new video.

NJ.com reported the department of transportation video that its reporter viewed shows the bus merging from Route 206 onto Interstate 80 before turning at a nearly perpendicular angle toward a crossover area. Police use the area for turnarounds but civilian turns are not allowed.

State police previously said the bus was merging from 206 onto the interstate on its way to a historic village for a field trip.

The crash, which sheared the bus from its wheelbase and crushed the dump truck's front end, left 10-year-old Miranda Vargas and teacher Jennifer Williamson dead. More than 40 others were hurt.

Police declined to comment on the video, which has not been publicly released. Morris County prosecutors, who are leading the investigation, did not immediately respond to questions about it.

The bus driver's son, Hudy Muldrow Jr. says his father, Hudy Muldrow Sr., told him that he did not make a U-turn.

"I said, 'Dad, you know, I'm hearing stories that you made an illegal U-turn,' and as far as that I didn't get no answer," Muldrow Jr. told CBS . He later added: "He told me he didn't do it."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.