Six Flags To Expand, Acquires Frontier City, White Water Bay

By Brieon Sumlin, News9.com
The world’s largest regional theme park company announced Tuesday that it has acquired the lease rights to five parks, including Frontier City and White Water Bay in Oklahoma City.

The 5 parks to join Six Flags:

  • Frontier City – Oklahoma City
  • White Water Bay – near Oklahoma City
  • Darien Lake – near Buffalo, NY
  • Wet n’ Wild Phoenix – Arizona
  • Wet n’ Wild Splashtown – Houston

Six Flags released a statement saying:

“Today’s announcement represents another milestone in our strategic North-American growth initiative to seek out park acquisitions that expand our addressable market,” said Six Flags Chairman, CEO, and President, Jim Reid-Anderson. “These are all fantastic properties that complement our existing portfolio and provide tremendous added value and cross-visitation opportunities for our extensive Membership and Season Pass base.”

The closing of the purchasing agreement is expected to occur in June.

