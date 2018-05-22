Home Invasion Victim Speaks Out After Being Tied Up And Robbed I - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Home Invasion Victim Speaks Out After Being Tied Up And Robbed In Muskogee County

Posted: Updated:
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Muskogee County deputies are looking for three people on the run after breaking into an elderly man’s home.

The sheriff’s office is calling this a disturbing crime.

They say the burglars were armed when they broke into the home near Webbers Falls, tied up the man, took his phone, and rummaged through his house, stealing cash and other items.

Seventy-four-year-old Garland Kelley says he’s doing alright after the incident.

The sheriff’s office says the suspects, two men and one woman, also stole medication.

“My safe, my money.  I’d just been to the bank.  I had $2,100.  They took my wallet, my money, my VA credit card, my lifetime fishing license, and tax card,” said Kelley.

Deputies say while one man loaded the items into an unknown vehicle, the other two people searched the home.

5/21/2018 Related Story:  Authorities Seeking Help Identifying Home Invasion Suspects In Muskogee County

Kelley says the suspects “bound up my hands, bound up my feet, bound me up.  I couldn’t breathe.”

According to the sheriff’s office, the man was tied up anywhere between 7 to 10 hours before he was able to free himself and call for help.

“It’s really disturbing.  The gentleman is approximately 74 years old and he’s on oxygen, which is a bad situation to begin with.  They took his phones away,” said Sheriff Rob Frazier.  “The alarming thing is they basically left this man to die and just left him there and kept him bound up.”

In the meantime, the sheriff’s office is running down several leads, but is looking for the public’s help.  They say if you see something, say something.

“Our deputies are willing to go out on anything.  If your dog barks, we will go out and we will help make the community safe,” stated Frazier.

Kelley says, “I just want them to, you know, find a job.  I worked all my life for what I’ve got.”

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.