Man Arrested For Violent Attack On Ex-Girlfriend In Owasso

Tulsa County deputies arrest a man wanted for a violent attack on his ex-girlfriend earlier this month.

Owasso police say Quinton Williams waited in his girlfriend’s apartment and attacked her when she got home.

5/4/2018 Related Story: Man Tries To Force Woman's Foot Into Garbage Disposal, Owasso Police Say

Investigators say he beat her with pots and pans, water boarded her, tried to strangle her, and even tried to force her foot into a running garbage disposal.