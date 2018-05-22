Stacey Abrams wins Dem primary in Georgia gubernatorial race

Hawaii residents forced to evacuate their homes because of lava oozing from cracks in their neighborhoods are growing weary

In mourning Texas town, families endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'

Texas mourners endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'

Lava that started moving faster in recent days is pouring into the ocean, bringing additional dangers to Hawaii's Big Island

President Donald Trump praised new CIA Director Gina Haspel at her swearing-in ceremony Monday, saying there was "no one in this country better qualified" for the job

Israel's prime minister is praising U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's tough speech on Iran

A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea

Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star State

School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glass

What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard

School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety Tuesday

School shooting unlikely to bring gun restrictions in Texas

A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."

A woman has filed a lawsuit in New York against R. Kelly, claiming the singer sexually assaulted her, locked her in rooms for punishment and infected her with herpes; his representatives have not responded to comment requests.

A gay Kentucky man has lost his bid to challenge GOP clerk Kim Davis, who went to jail three years ago for denying him and others marriage licenses despite a historic U.S. Supreme Court decision.

(AP Photo/Adam Beam, File). FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2017, file photo, David Ermold, right, files to run for Rowan County Clerk in Kentucky as Clerk Kim Davis look on in Morehead, Ky. Ermold, a gay man in Kentucky, wants to run against the county clerk w...

Stacey Abrams won Georgia's Democratic primary in the gubernatorial race Tuesday, becoming the state's first woman nominee for governor from either major party.

Stacey Abrams won Georgia's Democratic primary in the gubernatorial race Tuesday, becoming the state's first woman nominee for governor from either major party.

(Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP). Voters cast their ballots at Clarke Central High School in Athens, Ga., Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

The eruption of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii sparked new safety warnings about toxic gas on the Big Island's southern coastline after lava began flowing into the ocean and setting off a chemical reaction.

(U.S. Geological Survey via AP). This image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows lava as it continues to enter the sea at two locations near Pahoa, Hawaii, Monday, May 21, 2018. Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and set...

Authorities hunt past nightfall for suspects after witness says Maryland police officer was run over by Jeep and fatally injured.

(Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP). Tactical police stage in a Safeway parking lot on Belair Road near Chapel Road in response to the death of a Baltimore County police officer in Perry Hall, Md., May 21, 2018. Rifle-toting police swarmed into th...

Hundreds of unionized Las Vegas casino workers have voted on whether to call for a citywide strike that could have huge implications for the tourist-dependent destination.

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken). Culinary Union members exit a university arena after voting on whether to authorize a strike Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. A potential strike would affect 34 casino-hotels. A majority yes vote would not immediately aff...

Workers at Las Vegas hotel-casinos vote on whether to strike

A Louisiana man is free after spending 20 years in prison for a killing his attorneys say he didn't commit, under a plea agreement which says he obstructed justice by a false confession.

(Courtesy of Amir Ali). This undated photo provided by Amir Ali shows Ali, from left, Corey Williams and Ali's co-counsel Blythe Taplin posing for a photo at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, La. Williams, a mentally disabled man, walked free...

A high school math teacher is hoping to topple the majority leader of Kentucky's House of Representatives on a night when more than a dozen current or former teachers were on the ballot following a wave of education protests at state Capitols this spring.

(AP Photo/Wade Payne). In this photo taken Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Mt. Vernon, Ky., Travis Brenda, a teacher at Rockcastle County High School, speaks during an interview. Brenda, a Republican running for the state House of Representatives, is challen...

Multiple law enforcement agencies have surrounded a Panama City, Florida, apartment building where an active shooter is barricaded inside.

The American Civil Liberties Union and other groups are asking Amazon to stop marketing a facial recognition tool to police.

Amazon urged not to sell facial recognition tool to police

(Michael Holahan /The Augusta Chronicle via AP) /The Augusta Chronicle via AP). In preparation for election day Tuesday, Jonathan Taylor, right and his dad, David Taylor haul voting equipment into the polling location at St. Mark United Methodist Churc...

(John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Mia Lei from Oakland, California chose Freedom Parkway and Boulevard to campaign for Gubernatorial candidate, Stacey Abrams on Tuesday May 22, 2018. Lei joined other Californians who came to Atlanta to ...

(Doug Strickland/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP). James Jordan votes in Georgia's primary election at the Chickamauga Civic Center on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Chickamauga, Ga. In Georgia's gubernatorial primaries Tuesday, Democrats were guarantee...

(Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP). Voters cast their ballots at Chase Street Elementary for Georgia's primary election in Athens, Ga., Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

(Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP). Voters cast their ballots at Clarke Central High School in Athens, Ga., Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

By BEN NADLER

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Stacey Abrams won Georgia's Democratic primary in the gubernatorial race Tuesday, becoming the state's first woman nominee for governor from either major party.

If the former state House minority leader wins the general election in November, she'll become the first black woman governor in the U.S.

Abrams got a last-minute boost with an endorsement -- in the form of a 60-second robo-call -- from Hillary Clinton.

In the ballroom of a downtown Atlanta hotel, Abrams supporters trickled in to a soundtrack of R&B and hip hop songs.

Two young women - one black and one white and both wearing shirts reading "Elect Black Women" - huddled over a table talking and laughing as Rihanna's "Diamonds" played in the background. People mingled and sipped drinks as a slideshow of images of Abrams and a diverse collection of supporters played on two large screens in the front of the room.

Abrams beat former state Rep. Stacey Evans. The one-time legislative colleagues tussled over ethics accusations and their records on education. Both are Atlanta-area attorneys.

Meanwhile, the Republican contest centered largely on who loved guns the most and was toughest on immigration.

The Republican field includes five white men: former legislators, officeholders and businessmen, some with decades of political experience and others positioning themselves as outsiders challenging the establishment.

They include Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle of Gainesville, Secretary of State Brian Kemp of Athens, former state Sen. Hunter Hill of Atlanta, state Sen. Michael Williams of Cumming and businessman Clay Tippins of Atlanta.

If no candidate receives more than 50 percent - a strong possibility given the crowded GOP field - the two with the most votes will advance to a July 24 runoff.

Cagle walked through a crowd of supporters shaking hands, offering hugs and taking selfies while country singer Tyler Hammond performed on stage.

Hundreds packed the venue in Gainesville for his watch party, chanting "Cagle, Cagle, Cagle" before he stepped onstage with his wife, Nita.

In Athens, supporters of Kemp streamed into the upstairs ballroom of the downtown Holiday Inn around 7 p.m. to await returns at the candidate's watch party.

Kemp is hoping to fend off his rivals to finish at least second in order to secure a runoff spot.

Kemp thanked his supporters and said he was "looking forward to being in that runoff."

The candidates are vying to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Nathan Deal, who has held the office since 2011.

All of Georgia's statewide constitutional offices are up for grabs this election cycle, including those vacated by Cagle and Kemp, as well as the position of insurance commissioner vacated by Ralph Hudgens, who isn't seeking re-election.

Georgia's 180 state House and 56 state Senate seats are also up for a vote.

Five of Georgia's U.S. House members face primary challengers.

___

Associated Press writers Kate Brumback in Atlanta, Jeff Martin in Athens, Jonathan Landrum in Gainesville and Alex Sanz in Johns Creek contributed to this report.

___

