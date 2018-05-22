Hit And Run Semi Driver Arrested In Tulsa

The Tulsa mom who police say stabbed her daughter at least 50 times was in court Tuesday. She pleaded not guilty, but her family believes she’s insane.More >>
The Tulsa mom who police say stabbed her daughter at least 50 times was in court Tuesday. She pleaded not guilty, but her family believes she’s insane.More >>
A semi driver is in jail after crashing into another vehicle on I-44 and taking off the wrong way down Skelly. Tulsa police say the driver then went down Riverside before jumping out near the River Spirit Casino.More >>
A semi driver is in jail after crashing into another vehicle on I-44 and taking off the wrong way down Skelly. Tulsa police say the driver then went down Riverside before jumping out near the River Spirit Casino.More >>
How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.
What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on