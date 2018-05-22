News 9 Poll Shows Tight Race For GOP Gubernatorial Nomination - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News 9 Poll Shows Tight Race For GOP Gubernatorial Nomination

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Welton, News9.com
Connect

A News 9 poll released Tuesday shows the Republican race for governor tightening and the Democrat race, well, not so much.

With a margin of error at +3.93 percent, Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb holds a 23.3 to 20.4 percent edge over former Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett for the GOP nomination. In third place, Kevin Stitt garnered 13.5 percent in polling.

The rest of the GOP field looked like this: Gary Jones got 4.1 percent. Dan Fisher got 3.2 percent. Gary Richardson picked up 2.9 percent, and 'other' drew 1.2 percent. The undecideds tallied 31.3 percent among Republicans.

Among the Democrats and Independents, former Drew Edmondson picked up 43.5 percent of support from poll participants to 13.6 percent for Connie Johnson. The undecideds picked up 42.9 percent.

The primary election is on June 26. Unless somebody captures more than 50 percent of the vote on June 26, the top two vote-getters will head to a runoff August 28.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Your Vote Counts

    Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.

  • PoliticalMore>>

  • The Latest: Texas Dem deemed too liberal by own party loses

    The Latest: Texas Dem deemed too liberal by own party loses

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 1:07 AM EDT2018-05-23 05:07:47 GMT
    (Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP). Voters cast their ballots at Clarke Central High School in Athens, Ga., Tuesday, May 22, 2018.(Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP). Voters cast their ballots at Clarke Central High School in Athens, Ga., Tuesday, May 22, 2018.
    Polls in eastern Kentucky have closed on another multi-state primary day ahead of the November midterms.More >>
    Polls in eastern Kentucky have closed on another multi-state primary day ahead of the November midterms.More >>

  • Senate hopeful Joe Arpaio mum on details of Trump policies

    Senate hopeful Joe Arpaio mum on details of Trump policies

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 1:07 AM EDT2018-05-23 05:07:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt York). Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio arrives Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at the Arizona Secretary of State's office in Phoenix to turn in petition signatures in his bid to appear on the ballot in the race to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Jeff...(AP Photo/Matt York). Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio arrives Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at the Arizona Secretary of State's office in Phoenix to turn in petition signatures in his bid to appear on the ballot in the race to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Jeff...
    U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policies.More >>
    U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policies.More >>

  • Texas liberal candidate bashed by national Democrats loses

    Texas liberal candidate bashed by national Democrats loses

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 1:07 AM EDT2018-05-23 05:07:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this July 28, 2016, file photo, Dallas Sheriff Lupe Valdez speaks during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. Texas' primary runoff will test whether the national Democrati...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this July 28, 2016, file photo, Dallas Sheriff Lupe Valdez speaks during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. Texas' primary runoff will test whether the national Democrati...
    Texas' primary runoff will test whether the national Democratic Party's establishment can overcome an insurgent wing more openly hostile to President Donald Trump.More >>
    Texas' primary runoff will test whether the national Democratic Party's establishment can overcome an insurgent wing more openly hostile to President Donald Trump.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.