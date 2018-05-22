McClure Elementary Students, Teachers "Blast Into Summer"

A seismograph crew drilling in the Longtown area found a body Tuesday.More >>
A seismograph crew drilling in the Longtown area found a body Tuesday.More >>
The Tulsa mom who police say stabbed her daughter at least 50 times was in court Tuesday. She pleaded not guilty, but her family believes she’s insane.More >>
The Tulsa mom who police say stabbed her daughter at least 50 times was in court Tuesday. She pleaded not guilty, but her family believes she’s insane.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!