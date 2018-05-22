McClure Elementary Students, Teachers "Blast Into Summer"

The last day of class for Tulsa schools isn’t until next Thursday, but some students and teachers are already welcoming summer break.

Families gathered at McClure Elementary School on Tuesday to say goodbye to the spring semester and “Blast into Summer.”

In addition to food and games at the Blast into Summer event, school leaders encouraged parents to stay politically active.

“We want our family community to be able to advocate for their children’s needs,” said Principal Katy Jimenez.

School leaders say the event was a way to stay connected with families after a challenging year.