McClure Elementary Students, Teachers "Blast Into Summer" - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

McClure Elementary Students, Teachers "Blast Into Summer"

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The last day of class for Tulsa schools isn’t until next Thursday, but some students and teachers are already welcoming summer break.

Families gathered at McClure Elementary School on Tuesday to say goodbye to the spring semester and “Blast into Summer.”

In addition to food and games at the Blast into Summer event, school leaders encouraged parents to stay politically active.

“We want our family community to be able to advocate for their children’s needs,” said Principal Katy Jimenez.

School leaders say the event was a way to stay connected with families after a challenging year.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.