The Latest: Vegas casino workers OK strike for June or later

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Latest on Las Vegas casino workers voting on whether to go on strike (all times local):

9:30 p.m.

Thousands of unionized Las Vegas casino workers have voted to authorize a strike at any time starting June 1, a move that could cripple the city's world-famous resorts.

Members of the Culinary Union voted Tuesday in two sessions. Housekeepers, food and cocktail servers, bellmen and kitchen employees of 34 properties along the Las Vegas Strip and in downtown Las Vegas cast ballots.

The results come as the contracts of 50,000 workers will expire at midnight May 31. Negotiations for new contracts began in February but the union and individual casino-operating companies have not reached agreements.

The strike would affect properties including Caesars Palace, Bellagio, The D and El Cortez.

The last citywide strike spanned 67 days more than three decades ago and cost the city and workers millions of dollars.

12 p.m.

Thousands of unionized Las Vegas casino employees have cast ballots in a vote on whether to authorize a strike.

The workers affiliated with the Culinary Union voted Tuesday in the first of two separate sessions at a university arena. The results will be released Tuesday night.

MGM Grand bellman Don Leadbeter says workers want to protect their job security and ensure that employers provide training as they adopt more workplace technology.

He says employees such as bartenders, housekeepers, servers and cooks are ready to strike.

A majority yes vote wouldn't immediately affect the casinos but would give union negotiators a huge bargaining chip by allowing them to call for a strike any time starting June 1.

Hundreds of members wore red T-shirts, some saying "Vegas Strong." Others showed up in their uniforms before work.

10:40 a.m.

Hundreds of unionized Las Vegas casino workers are making their way into a university arena where they're set to vote on whether to strike.

Members of the Culinary Union are casting ballots in two sessions Tuesday. Pro-union chants in English and Spanish are greeting workers as they arrive to the arena.

Lewis Thomas, a utility porter at the Tropicana casino-hotel, says he hopes the vote will be a wake-up call for casino operators. A potential strike would affect 34 casino-hotels.

A majority yes vote would not immediately affect the casinos, but it would give union negotiators a huge bargaining chip by allowing them to call for a strike at any time starting June 1.

The union expects between 20,000 and 25,000 workers to vote.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

