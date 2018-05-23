The Latest: Vegas casino workers OK strike for June or later

Hawaii residents forced to evacuate their homes because of lava oozing from cracks in their neighborhoods are growing weary

In mourning Texas town, families endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'

Texas mourners endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'

Lava that started moving faster in recent days is pouring into the ocean, bringing additional dangers to Hawaii's Big Island

President Donald Trump praised new CIA Director Gina Haspel at her swearing-in ceremony Monday, saying there was "no one in this country better qualified" for the job

Israel's prime minister is praising U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's tough speech on Iran

A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea

Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star State

School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glass

What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard

School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety Tuesday

School shooting unlikely to bring gun restrictions in Texas

A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."

Any focus on Stacey Abrams chances of becoming the nation's first black female governor has to wait for her Republican opponent who won't be settled for another two months.

(AP Photo/John Amis). Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, Republican primary candidate for governor approaches the podium to address supporters during an election night results party Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Athens, Ga.

A longtime business partner of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, has pleaded guilty to tax fraud in a deal that requires him to cooperate in any ongoing investigations.

A woman has filed a lawsuit in New York against R. Kelly, claiming the singer sexually assaulted her, locked her in rooms for punishment and infected her with herpes; his representatives have not responded to comment requests.

Philip Roth, the prize-winning novelist celebrated as a fearless narrator of sex, death, assimilation and fate, died Tuesday night at age 85.

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008, file photo, author Philip Roth poses for a photo in the offices of his publisher, Houghton Mifflin, in New York. Roth, prize-winning novelist and fearless narrator of sex, religion and mortal...

(Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP). Union organizers Angie Qin, left, and David Saba hold signs as members of the Culinary Workers Union, Local 226, file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Ve...

The Latest: Vegas casino workers OK strike for June or later

Hundreds of unionized Las Vegas casino workers have voted on whether to call for a citywide strike that could have huge implications for the tourist-dependent destination.

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken). Culinary Union members exit a university arena after voting on whether to authorize a strike Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. A potential strike would affect 34 casino-hotels. A majority yes vote would not immediately aff...

Vegas casino workers OK strike that may hobble famed resorts

Philip Roth, the prize-winning novelist celebrated as a fearless narrator of sex, death, assimilation and fate, died Tuesday night at age 85.

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008, file photo, author Philip Roth poses for a photo in the offices of his publisher, Houghton Mifflin, in New York. Roth, prize-winning novelist and fearless narrator of sex, religion and mortal...

The American Civil Liberties Union and other groups are asking Amazon to stop marketing a facial recognition tool to police.

Amazon urged not to sell facial recognition tool to police

The eruption of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii sparked new safety warnings about toxic gas on the Big Island's southern coastline after lava began flowing into the ocean and setting off a chemical reaction.

(U.S. Geological Survey via AP). This image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows lava as it continues to enter the sea at two locations near Pahoa, Hawaii, Monday, May 21, 2018. Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and set...

A federal judge has ordered the law firm of Stormy Daniels' attorney to pay $10 million to a former lawyer who claimed he was owed millions and that the firm had misstated its profits.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Michael Avenatti, attorney for Stormy Daniels, who alleges she had an affair with President Donald Trump, leaves federal court in New York after a hearing for Michael Cohen, Trum...

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken). Volunteer Jenifer Murias yells into a megaphone as Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. A potential strike would affect 34 casino-h...

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken). Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. A potential strike would affect 34 casino-hotels. A majority yes vote would not immediately aff...

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken). Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. A potential strike would affect 34 casino-hotels. A majority yes vote would not immediately aff...

(Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP). Members of the Culinary Workers Union, Local 226, head into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. A potential strike would affect 34 casino-hotels. A majori...

(Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP). Union organizers Angie Qin, left, and David Saba hold signs as members of the Culinary Workers Union, Local 226, file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Ve...

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Latest on Las Vegas casino workers voting on whether to go on strike (all times local):

9:30 p.m.

Thousands of unionized Las Vegas casino workers have voted to authorize a strike at any time starting June 1, a move that could cripple the city's world-famous resorts.

Members of the Culinary Union voted Tuesday in two sessions. Housekeepers, food and cocktail servers, bellmen and kitchen employees of 34 properties along the Las Vegas Strip and in downtown Las Vegas cast ballots.

The results come as the contracts of 50,000 workers will expire at midnight May 31. Negotiations for new contracts began in February but the union and individual casino-operating companies have not reached agreements.

The strike would affect properties including Caesars Palace, Bellagio, The D and El Cortez.

The last citywide strike spanned 67 days more than three decades ago and cost the city and workers millions of dollars.

___

12 p.m.

Thousands of unionized Las Vegas casino employees have cast ballots in a vote on whether to authorize a strike.

The workers affiliated with the Culinary Union voted Tuesday in the first of two separate sessions at a university arena. The results will be released Tuesday night.

MGM Grand bellman Don Leadbeter says workers want to protect their job security and ensure that employers provide training as they adopt more workplace technology.

He says employees such as bartenders, housekeepers, servers and cooks are ready to strike.

A majority yes vote wouldn't immediately affect the casinos but would give union negotiators a huge bargaining chip by allowing them to call for a strike any time starting June 1.

Hundreds of members wore red T-shirts, some saying "Vegas Strong." Others showed up in their uniforms before work.

___

10:40 a.m.

Hundreds of unionized Las Vegas casino workers are making their way into a university arena where they're set to vote on whether to strike.

Members of the Culinary Union are casting ballots in two sessions Tuesday. Pro-union chants in English and Spanish are greeting workers as they arrive to the arena.

Lewis Thomas, a utility porter at the Tropicana casino-hotel, says he hopes the vote will be a wake-up call for casino operators. A potential strike would affect 34 casino-hotels.

A majority yes vote would not immediately affect the casinos, but it would give union negotiators a huge bargaining chip by allowing them to call for a strike at any time starting June 1.

The union expects between 20,000 and 25,000 workers to vote.

