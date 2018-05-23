Wyoming to vote on biggest grizzly hunt in lower 48 states

Hawaii residents forced to evacuate their homes because of lava oozing from cracks in their neighborhoods are growing weary

Hawaii residents forced to evacuate their homes because of lava oozing from cracks in their neighborhoods are growing weary

In mourning Texas town, families endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'

In mourning Texas town, families endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'

Lava that started moving faster in recent days is pouring into the ocean, bringing additional dangers to Hawaii's Big Island

Lava that started moving faster in recent days is pouring into the ocean, bringing additional dangers to Hawaii's Big Island

President Donald Trump praised new CIA Director Gina Haspel at her swearing-in ceremony Monday, saying there was "no one in this country better qualified" for the job

President Donald Trump praised new CIA Director Gina Haspel at her swearing-in ceremony Monday, saying there was "no one in this country better qualified" for the job

A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea

A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea

Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star State

Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star State

Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glass

Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glass

School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety Tuesday

School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety Tuesday

A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."

A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."

Production wells at a geothermal plant under threat by lava flowing from Hawaii's volcano have been plugged to prevent toxic gases from seeping out.

Production wells at a geothermal plant under threat by lava flowing from Hawaii's volcano have been plugged to prevent toxic gases from seeping out.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). A a geothermal plant is seen from the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii, Tuesday, May 22, 2018. Authorities were racing Tuesday to close off production wells at the plant threatened by a lava flow from Kilauea volca...

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). A a geothermal plant is seen from the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii, Tuesday, May 22, 2018. Authorities were racing Tuesday to close off production wells at the plant threatened by a lava flow from Kilauea volca...

Hundreds of unionized Las Vegas casino workers have voted on whether to call for a citywide strike that could have huge implications for the tourist-dependent destination.

Hundreds of unionized Las Vegas casino workers have voted on whether to call for a citywide strike that could have huge implications for the tourist-dependent destination.

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken). Culinary Union members exit a university arena after voting on whether to authorize a strike Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. A potential strike would affect 34 casino-hotels. A majority yes vote would not immediately aff...

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken). Culinary Union members exit a university arena after voting on whether to authorize a strike Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. A potential strike would affect 34 casino-hotels. A majority yes vote would not immediately aff...

Video depicting the lead-up to a New Jersey school bus crash that left a fifth-grader and a teacher dead shows the bus merging onto an interstate before turning sharply toward a U-turn area.

Video depicting the lead-up to a New Jersey school bus crash that left a fifth-grader and a teacher dead shows the bus merging onto an interstate before turning sharply toward a U-turn area.

(Andre Malok/NJ Advance Media via AP). In this aerial photo, a school bus lies crashed on Route 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018. The Paramus school district says the bus was taking students on Thursday from East Brook Middle School to W...

(Andre Malok/NJ Advance Media via AP). In this aerial photo, a school bus lies crashed on Route 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018. The Paramus school district says the bus was taking students on Thursday from East Brook Middle School to W...

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008, file photo, author Philip Roth poses for a photo in the offices of his publisher, Houghton Mifflin, in New York. Roth, prize-winning novelist and fearless narrator of sex, religion and mortal...

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008, file photo, author Philip Roth poses for a photo in the offices of his publisher, Houghton Mifflin, in New York. Roth, prize-winning novelist and fearless narrator of sex, religion and mortal...

Rivers are drying up, popular mountain recreation spots are closing and water restrictions are in full swing as a persistent drought is intensifying its grip on pockets of the American Southwest.

Rivers are drying up, popular mountain recreation spots are closing and water restrictions are in full swing as a persistent drought is intensifying its grip on pockets of the American Southwest.

(AP photo/Dan Elliott, File). FILE - In this July 25, 2017, file photo, rafters float down the Colorado River near Moab, Utah. Rivers are drying up, popular mountain recreation spots are closing and water restrictions are in full swing as a persistent ...

(AP photo/Dan Elliott, File). FILE - In this July 25, 2017, file photo, rafters float down the Colorado River near Moab, Utah. Rivers are drying up, popular mountain recreation spots are closing and water restrictions are in full swing as a persistent ...

The American Civil Liberties Union and other groups are asking Amazon to stop marketing a facial recognition tool to police.

The American Civil Liberties Union and other groups are asking Amazon to stop marketing a facial recognition tool to police.

The father of a 17-year-old student accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Houston-area high school says the teenager doesn't own any guns and that perhaps his son was being bullied.

The father of a 17-year-old student accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Houston-area high school says the teenager doesn't own any guns and that perhaps his son was being bullied.

(Galveston County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - This file photo provided by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office shows Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who law enforcement officials took into custody Friday, May 18, 2018, and identified as the suspect ...

(Galveston County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - This file photo provided by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office shows Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who law enforcement officials took into custody Friday, May 18, 2018, and identified as the suspect ...

(Ana Ramirez/Austin American-Statesman via AP). Gov. Gregg Abbott hosts a roundtable discussion about safety in Texas schools after the recent school shooting in Sante Fe at the Texas states Capitol on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Abbott co...

(Ana Ramirez/Austin American-Statesman via AP). Gov. Gregg Abbott hosts a roundtable discussion about safety in Texas schools after the recent school shooting in Sante Fe at the Texas states Capitol on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Abbott co...

A federal judge has ordered the law firm of Stormy Daniels' attorney to pay $10 million to a former lawyer who claimed he was owed millions and that the firm had misstated its profits.

A federal judge has ordered the law firm of Stormy Daniels' attorney to pay $10 million to a former lawyer who claimed he was owed millions and that the firm had misstated its profits.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Michael Avenatti, attorney for Stormy Daniels, who alleges she had an affair with President Donald Trump, leaves federal court in New York after a hearing for Michael Cohen, Trum...

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Michael Avenatti, attorney for Stormy Daniels, who alleges she had an affair with President Donald Trump, leaves federal court in New York after a hearing for Michael Cohen, Trum...

Wyoming to decide whether to allow grizzly bear hunting for first time in decades, would be biggest hunt in lower 48 states.

Wyoming to decide whether to allow grizzly bear hunting for first time in decades, would be biggest hunt in lower 48 states.

(AP Photo/Jim Urquhart, File). FILE - In this July 6, 2011, file photo, a grizzly bear roams near Beaver Lake in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. Wyoming will decide Wednesday, May 23, 2018, whether to allow grizzly bear hunting for the first time in de...

(AP Photo/Jim Urquhart, File). FILE - In this July 6, 2011, file photo, a grizzly bear roams near Beaver Lake in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. Wyoming will decide Wednesday, May 23, 2018, whether to allow grizzly bear hunting for the first time in de...

(AP Photo/Jim Urquhart, File). FILE - In this July 6, 2011, file photo, a grizzly bear roams near Beaver Lake in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. Wyoming will decide Wednesday, May 23, 2018, whether to allow grizzly bear hunting for the first time in de...

By MEAD GRUVER

Associated Press

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Wyoming could allow grizzly bear hunting for the first time in decades when state officials vote Wednesday whether to allow as many as 22 grizzlies to be killed this fall outside Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks.

Environmental groups including the Sierra Club and Native American tribes say the hunt would undermine decades of work to restore grizzlies in the Yellowstone ecosystem. About 700 grizzlies now inhabit the region including parts of Idaho and Montana, up from 136 in 1975 when they were listed as a threatened species.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service removed federal protections for grizzlies in the Greater Yellowstone ecosystem in 2017 and Wyoming officials say relatively few would be hunted.

"This came after a lot of discussions with the public about what they wanted to do in terms of grizzly bear management. We heard from the people of Wyoming, they were supportive of this. It's pretty clear the science supports this," said Wyoming Game and Fish Department spokesman Renny MacKay.

The last time grizzly hunting was allowed in Wyoming was 1974.

Montana has not yet allowed grizzly hunting. Idaho will allow one grizzly to be hunted this fall. Hunting has been ongoing in Alaska where grizzlies and their minimally differentiated brown bear and Kodiak bear relatives are common.

Under the proposed rules before the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission, hunting would begin Sept. 1 in the mountains and basins populated by relatively few grizzlies farthest from Yellowstone and Grand Teton. Hunting in a zone closer to the parks would begin Sept. 15 and end in all areas by Nov. 15.

As many as 12 grizzlies could be killed in the zone farther from the parks. Closer in, the limit is 10 and hunting would be stopped once 10 males or one female are killed, whichever happens first.

No more than one grizzly hunter at a time would be allowed in the closer-in zone to help ensure nobody accidentally exceeded the quota.

If the hunt goes forward and demand for licenses is high, hunters might wait years for their chance. A computer program would randomly draw names of license applicants who would then pay $600 for a resident grizzly license and $6,000 if they live elsewhere.

Names would be drawn until 10 hunters have paid for their licenses and certified they've taken a firearms safety course. Each license would be valid for a 10-day window of opportunity.

If approved, hunting could account for a sizeable portion of grizzly deaths in the region this year but not likely the biggest. Of the 56 known and suspected deaths of Yellowstone grizzlies in 2017, 40 were caused by people including 19 killed by elk hunters and others in self-defense.

___

Follow Mead Gruver at https://twitter.com/meadgruver

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.