DOC Inmate Who Walked Away From Turley Facility Back In Custody

Police arrested a truck driver who they say had taken off his clothes and was allegedly high on drugs after a crash at 51st and Harvard Tuesday evening.More >>
Police arrested a truck driver who they say had taken off his clothes and was allegedly high on drugs after a crash at 51st and Harvard Tuesday evening.More >>
The sheriff's office says a seismograph crew drilling holes in the Longtown area found a body Tuesday.More >>
The sheriff's office says a seismograph crew drilling holes in the Longtown area found a body Tuesday.More >>
How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.
What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on