DOC Inmate Who Walked Away From Turley Facility Back In Custody

An inmate who walked away from the Turley Residential Center in Turley in March is arrested Tuesday afternoon.

The state Department of Corrections reports 47-year- Terra Thomas was serving time for possession of a controlled substance out of Okmulgee County when she walked away.

4/13/20018 Related Story: ODOC Looking for Woman Who Walked Away from Turley Residential Center

She is being held without bond in the Tulsa County jail.