Mother Sues Tulsa County Sheriff's Office In Shooting Death Of Her Son

By: NewsOn6.com and Wire Reports
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Relatives say Tulsa sheriff's deputies "did nothing" to help a man who was suffering a psychotic episode when they fatally shot him.

The mother of 29-year-old Joshua Barre filed a federal lawsuit Monday accusing the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office of negligence in his death.

Deputies say they were conducting a mental health check on Barre June 9, but had to shoot him when he approached a convenience store carrying two large knives. Deputies say they had tried to convince him to drop the knives.

Sheriff Vic Regalado has said deputies tried using a Taser before firing.

8/22/2017 Related Story: No Charges Filed Against Officer, Deputies Involved In Joshua Barre Fatal Shooting

The lawsuit says deputies failed to help Barre by not assisting him with his "dangerous state of acute psychosis."

Barre's mother says he had stopped taking medication for bipolar disorder months before his death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
