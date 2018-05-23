Man Suspected Of Stealing Lawnmower From Sand Springs Home

Deputies are looking for a man they say stole a lawnmower from a Sand Springs homeowner.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office posted surveillance photos of one of the suspected thieves their Facebook page.

In the post, deputies say the theft happened Friday, May 18th in the 14500 block of Mockingbird Lane. They say the man was with another man in blue pickup which can also been seen in the photos.

Deputies believe the pair are likely responsible for other thefts in the area.

If you recognize the man or know something about the theft, deputies ask that you call TCSO at 918-596-5601.