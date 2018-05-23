Price Of Gasoline In Tulsa Area Jumps Again - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Price Of Gasoline In Tulsa Area Jumps Again

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Gasoline prices across Tulsa are going up again as we get closer to the Memorial Day weekend.

News On 6 found Tulsa area QuikTrips at $2.69 a gallon. Elsewhere around Tulsa, the price for a gallon of gasoline ranged from $2.59 to $2.61. 

Analysts say this hike in the gas is something they are seeing across the U.S.

AAA predicts a record number of people will be out driving over the Memorial Day weekend.  That means in addition to the extra traffic, drivers will be paying the highest gas prices since 2014.

AAA says the rise is due to higher demand and the rising price of crude oil.

They say the average price of gas across the country, right now is $2.92 a gallon.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.