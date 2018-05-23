Price Of Gasoline In Tulsa Area Jumps Again

Gasoline prices across Tulsa are going up again as we get closer to the Memorial Day weekend.

News On 6 found Tulsa area QuikTrips at $2.69 a gallon. Elsewhere around Tulsa, the price for a gallon of gasoline ranged from $2.59 to $2.61.

Analysts say this hike in the gas is something they are seeing across the U.S.

AAA predicts a record number of people will be out driving over the Memorial Day weekend. That means in addition to the extra traffic, drivers will be paying the highest gas prices since 2014.

AAA says the rise is due to higher demand and the rising price of crude oil.

They say the average price of gas across the country, right now is $2.92 a gallon.