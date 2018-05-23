News On 6/News 9 Poll: Lieutenant Governor's Race - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News On 6/News 9 Poll: Lieutenant Governor's Race

Okahoma City -

With the primary election now just over a month away a News On 6/News 9 poll shows in the race for Lieutenant Governor, Dana Murphy and Matt Pinnell lead the way, in a virtual tie, with just 7 percent each.

Eddie Fields polls at 3 percent and Dominique Block at 1 percent.

Eighty-two percent of those surveyed are undecided.

"These types of poll numbers indicate that Oklahomans say we should focus more on maybe a combined ticket, so that we can vote, just like we do at the national level, for President and Vice President," said SoonerPoll.com's Bill Shapard.

And, in fact, that's one of the questions on the November ballot, should the Governor and Lieutenant Governor run together on one ticket. 

