On Long Island, Trump to speak on immigration, gang violence - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

On Long Island, Trump to speak on immigration, gang violence

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Tens of thousands of Las Vegas casino workers OK strike

    Tens of thousands of Las Vegas casino workers OK strike

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:45 AM EDT2018-05-23 14:45:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken). Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. A potential strike would affect 34 casino-hotels. A majority yes vote would not immediately aff...(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken). Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. A potential strike would affect 34 casino-hotels. A majority yes vote would not immediately aff...
    Tens of thousands of casino employees could walk off the job for the first time in more than three decades after union members voted to authorize a strike at any time starting June 1.More >>
    Tens of thousands of casino employees could walk off the job for the first time in more than three decades after union members voted to authorize a strike at any time starting June 1.More >>

  • Jury gets closing arguments in Copperfield negligence case

    Jury gets closing arguments in Copperfield negligence case

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:44 AM EDT2018-05-23 14:44:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this April 24, 2018, file photo, illusionist David Copperfield appears in court in Las Vegas. The jury is due to hear closing arguments Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in a lawsuit brought by Gavin Cox, blaming Las Vega...(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this April 24, 2018, file photo, illusionist David Copperfield appears in court in Las Vegas. The jury is due to hear closing arguments Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in a lawsuit brought by Gavin Cox, blaming Las Vega...
    A Nevada jury is due to hear closing arguments in a British tourist's lawsuit blaming Las Vegas Strip headliner David Copperfield for injuries the tourist suffered while taking part in a 2013 vanishing.More >>
    A Nevada jury is due to hear closing arguments in a British tourist's lawsuit blaming Las Vegas Strip headliner David Copperfield for injuries the tourist suffered while taking part in a 2013 vanishing.More >>

  • Philip Roth, fearless and celebrated author, dies at 85

    Philip Roth, fearless and celebrated author, dies at 85

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:44 AM EDT2018-05-23 14:44:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008, file photo, author Philip Roth poses for a photo in the offices of his publisher, Houghton Mifflin, in New York. Roth, prize-winning novelist and fearless narrator of sex, religion and mortal...(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008, file photo, author Philip Roth poses for a photo in the offices of his publisher, Houghton Mifflin, in New York. Roth, prize-winning novelist and fearless narrator of sex, religion and mortal...
    Philip Roth, the prize-winning novelist celebrated as a fearless narrator of sex, death, assimilation and fate, died Tuesday night at age 85.More >>
    Philip Roth, the prize-winning novelist celebrated as a fearless narrator of sex, death, assimilation and fate, died Tuesday night at age 85.More >>
    •   

By ANNE FLAHERTY
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump will speak Wednesday on immigration and gang violence on New York's Long Island, where MS-13 has been blamed for some two dozen killings in the past two years.

Trump has used the violence to bolster his immigration policies, including a border wall with Mexico, the implementation of tougher travel restrictions and the hiring of more immigration officers. He's also argued for loosening restrictions on law enforcement, encouraging police officers whom he calls "rough guys."

"Please don't be too nice," he told law enforcement officials in a similar trip he made to Long Island last July.

Trump will also attend a fundraiser in his hometown of New York City on Wednesday.

Last week, Trump used the word "animals" to describe some people who enter the country illegally, in response to a comment about MS-13. The president says he will continue to use the term in referring to the gang.

The White House also released a fact sheet Monday morning titled "WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIOLENT ANIMALS OF MS-13."

MS-13, or the Mara Salvatrucha, is believed by federal prosecutors to have thousands of members across the U.S., primarily emigrants from Central America. It has a stronghold in Los Angeles, where it emerged in the 1980s as a neighborhood street gang, but it also has wreaked violence in cities and suburbs across the U.S., including Long Island.

Many teenagers on Long Island have been held on gang accusations, swept up in various federal investigations into MS-13 activity there after an explosion of violence.

But federal and state authorities have declined repeated requests for even basic information in the sweep that is made public in most law enforcement operations, such as the names of those arrested and the crimes they are accused of committing

Immigration advocates say some teenagers arrested in the crackdowns in New York and California have been unfairly tied to gangs and wrongly held at detention centers.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.