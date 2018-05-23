On Long Island, Trump to speak on immigration, gang violence

A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea

Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star State

Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glass

School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety Tuesday

A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."

Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakers

U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policies

President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on track

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's meetings on school violence and safety promise to wade into thorny issue of gun control.

(Ana Ramirez/Austin American-Statesman via AP). Gov. Gregg Abbott hosts a roundtable discussion about safety in Texas schools after the recent school shooting in Sante Fe at the Texas states Capitol on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Abbott co...

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). In this April 13, 2018, photo Josephine Rizo sits in her home with her stack of bills from her ongoing battle with cancer in Phoenix. As treatment costs soar and insurance coverage shrinks, hospitals and patient advocates a...

Teachers in Kentucky could soon be taking politicians to school.

(AP Photo/Wade Payne). In this photo taken Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Mt. Vernon, Ky., Travis Brenda, a teacher at Rockcastle County High School, speaks during an interview. Brenda, a Republican running for the state House of Representatives, is challen...

President Donald Trump will speak on immigration and gang violence in a speech on Long Island in New York.

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to deliver the commencement address at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy's graduation ceremony.

Production wells at a geothermal plant under threat by lava flowing from Hawaii's volcano have been plugged to prevent toxic gases from seeping out.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). A a geothermal plant is seen from the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii, Tuesday, May 22, 2018. Authorities were racing Tuesday to close off production wells at the plant threatened by a lava flow from Kilauea volca...

A woman has filed a lawsuit in New York against R. Kelly, claiming the singer sexually assaulted her, locked her in rooms for punishment and infected her with herpes; his representatives have not responded to comment requests.

Philip Roth, the prize-winning novelist celebrated as a fearless narrator of sex, death, assimilation and fate, died Tuesday night at age 85.

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008, file photo, author Philip Roth poses for a photo in the offices of his publisher, Houghton Mifflin, in New York. Roth, prize-winning novelist and fearless narrator of sex, religion and mortal...

A Nevada jury is due to hear closing arguments in a British tourist's lawsuit blaming Las Vegas Strip headliner David Copperfield for injuries the tourist suffered while taking part in a 2013 vanishing.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this April 24, 2018, file photo, illusionist David Copperfield appears in court in Las Vegas. The jury is due to hear closing arguments Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in a lawsuit brought by Gavin Cox, blaming Las Vega...

Tens of thousands of casino employees could walk off the job for the first time in more than three decades after union members voted to authorize a strike at any time starting June 1.

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken). Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. A potential strike would affect 34 casino-hotels. A majority yes vote would not immediately aff...

By ANNE FLAHERTY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump will speak Wednesday on immigration and gang violence on New York's Long Island, where MS-13 has been blamed for some two dozen killings in the past two years.

Trump has used the violence to bolster his immigration policies, including a border wall with Mexico, the implementation of tougher travel restrictions and the hiring of more immigration officers. He's also argued for loosening restrictions on law enforcement, encouraging police officers whom he calls "rough guys."

"Please don't be too nice," he told law enforcement officials in a similar trip he made to Long Island last July.

Trump will also attend a fundraiser in his hometown of New York City on Wednesday.

Last week, Trump used the word "animals" to describe some people who enter the country illegally, in response to a comment about MS-13. The president says he will continue to use the term in referring to the gang.

The White House also released a fact sheet Monday morning titled "WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIOLENT ANIMALS OF MS-13."

MS-13, or the Mara Salvatrucha, is believed by federal prosecutors to have thousands of members across the U.S., primarily emigrants from Central America. It has a stronghold in Los Angeles, where it emerged in the 1980s as a neighborhood street gang, but it also has wreaked violence in cities and suburbs across the U.S., including Long Island.

Many teenagers on Long Island have been held on gang accusations, swept up in various federal investigations into MS-13 activity there after an explosion of violence.

But federal and state authorities have declined repeated requests for even basic information in the sweep that is made public in most law enforcement operations, such as the names of those arrested and the crimes they are accused of committing

Immigration advocates say some teenagers arrested in the crackdowns in New York and California have been unfairly tied to gangs and wrongly held at detention centers.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.