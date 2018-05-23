Trump defends describing MS-13 gang members as 'animals'

A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea

Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star State

Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glass

School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety Tuesday

A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."

Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakers

U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policies

President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on track

Two government witnesses in the trial of former New England Mafia boss Francis "Cadillac Frank" Salemme will be disguised by a "movie-industry" quality makeup artist to protect their identities.

Teachers have returned to work at a Texas high school where 10 people were killed.

(Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). A young woman cries, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, by a memorial for Santa Fe High School freshman Aaron Kyle McLeod who was killed Friday during a shooting at the school, in Santa Fe, Texas.

President Donald Trump will speak on immigration and gang violence in a speech on Long Island in New York.

California U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein says she no longer supports the death penalty.

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana,File). FILE - In this May 16, 2018 file photo Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif asks questions during a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Feinstein says she no longer supports the death pen...

Teachers in Kentucky could soon be taking politicians to school.

(AP Photo/Wade Payne). In this photo taken Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Mt. Vernon, Ky., Travis Brenda, a teacher at Rockcastle County High School, speaks during an interview. Brenda, a Republican running for the state House of Representatives, is challen...

Georgia attorney and romance novelist Stacey Abrams has a tough road ahead as she campaigns to become America's first black female governor.

(AP Photo/John Bazemore). Democratic candidate for Georgia Governor Stacey Abrams waves to supporters after speaking at an election-night watch party Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Atlanta.

The ACLU has filed a constitutional challenge to Ohio's congressional map, using Republican Gov. John Kasich's statements opposing gerrymandering as ammunition.

Hillary Clinton plans to address New York state Democrats at the party's nominating convention on Long Island.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this April 6, 2017 file photo, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during the Women in the World Summit in New York. Clinton plans to address New York state Democrats at the party's nominating conv...

Tens of thousands of casino employees could walk off the job for the first time in more than three decades after union members voted to authorize a strike at any time starting June 1.

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken). Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. A potential strike would affect 34 casino-hotels. A majority yes vote would not immediately aff...

The 171-year-old candy maker known for its chalky Necco Wafers and those little inscribed hearts that are everywhere on Valentine's Day is up for grabs in bankruptcy court.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2009 file photo, colored "Sweethearts" candy is held in bulk prior to packaging at the New England Confectionery Company in Revere, Mass. Four bidders are vying to buy the bankrupt manufacturer of...

Maker of candy hearts and Necco Wafers is up for grabs

By JILL COLVIN and DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

BETHPAGE, N.Y. (AP) - Describing gang violence inflicted by MS-13 members in chilling and gruesome detail, President Donald Trump vowed Wednesday to make "radical" changes to U.S. aid practices by withholding government assistance from countries whose criminals infiltrate the United States.

"We're going to work out something where every time somebody comes in from a certain country, we're going to deduct a rather large amount of money from what we give them in aid - if we give them aid at all," Trump said during a roundtable discussion on MS-13 on New York's Long Island attended by federal and local officials.

White House officials did not immediately respond to questions about which countries the president was referencing or how far along the plan was.

Trump defended his references to MS-13 gang members as "animals" as he and others recounted a litany of hackings, decapitations, bludgeonings and other gruesome crimes that law enforcement authorities blame on the group.

"I called them animals the other day and I was met with rebuke," Trump said, referencing Democratic criticism. He specifically mentioned House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi as saying even gang members are people.

"They're not people," Trump said. "These are animals and we have to be very, very tough."

Pelosi had commented more broadly on Trump's rhetoric and policies directed at immigrants, including changes the administration wants that could lead to more children being separated from their parents as they cross the border illegally.

"It's harder and harder for the Democrats," Trump said, suggesting the party would suffer politically for its harsh reaction to his "animals" remark.

"The other day was actually a great day when they were coming to the defense of MS-13," he said.

During a similar roundtable last week at the White House, Trump used the word "animals" to describe some people who enter the country illegally, in response to a comment about MS-13. He later said he will continue to use the term when referring to the gang.

Trump's comments, reported by some news organizations without context, sparked a furious blowback that the White House quickly seized on and used to suggest Democrats were defending members of a gang known for brutal violence.

Harking back to times past, Trump said that when he was growing up nearby, people could leave their doors unlocked and windows open.

"You have gang members now that are so tough people are afraid to go outside," he said.

But, Trump said: "Our people are tougher than them. That's the only language they understand. ... The only language they understand is that toughness."

Trump lamented the restrictions put on officers in their treatment of suspects.

"The restrictions that are put on them are incredible. You've got to be nice, you can't be too tough, you have to be gentle. They can't touch, they can't do anything. And they do an incredible job," he said.

MS-13, or the Mara Salvatrucha, is believed by federal prosecutors to have thousands of members across the U.S., primarily emigrants from Central America. It has a stronghold in Los Angeles, where it emerged in the 1980s as a neighborhood street gang, but it also has wreaked violence in cities and suburbs across the U.S., including Long Island.

Trump opened Wednesday's event by reading a list of crimes said to have been committed by MS-13 members, including the killing and hacking of a teenager in Nassau County, New York, and the stabbing of a man 100 times, followed by his decapitation and removal of his heart, in Maryland.

Trump in February threatened to cut off aid and slap sanctions on countries that refuse to accept nationals the U.S. tries to deport, saying, "If they don't take 'em back, we'll put sanctions on the countries, we'll put tariffs on the countries."

He has also threatened to cut off aid to the countries, which include China and Sierra Leone, as well as countries that produce illegal drugs, saying they're "not our friends."

Sitting at the table with Trump was Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, a frequent target of the president's fury because he is overseeing the special counsel's investigation into Russian election meddling. He and Trump appeared on good terms Wednesday, with no hints of any tension between them.

Superville reported from Washington.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.