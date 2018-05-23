Powwow Regalia Stolen From Youth After Tulsa Car Wreck

A Shawnee-area family is desperate to find powwow regalia that disappeared last week after a Tulsa car crash. A young man was trying to miss a car that was coming into his lane and wrecked on Highway 412 near the bridge at Peoria.

When he returned to his car to get his belongings, the regalia was missing.

His dance regalia including eagle bustles are very precious to him, according to his mother Danielle Dione Pickering. She said her son is Sac and Fox on his father's side and received his Otoe heritage from her.

Pickering herself did the intricate beadwork on the regalia.

"Please help us recover his outfit," she said in a Facebook post Tuesday. If you can help, call News On 6 at 918-732-6105 or contact Pickering on Facebook.