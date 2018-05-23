Jury gets closing arguments in Copperfield negligence case - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Jury gets closing arguments in Copperfield negligence case

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A Nevada jury is due to hear closing arguments in a British tourist's lawsuit blaming Las Vegas Strip headliner David Copperfield for injuries the tourist suffered while taking part in a 2013 vanishing.

Gavin Cox and his wife are suing Copperfield, the MGM Grand hotel and several business entities for negligence and monetary damages. Closing arguments are set for Wednesday.

Cox testified he suffered brain and body injuries in a fall while stagehands urged him and others to run during an illusion that appeared to make up to 13 people disappear onstage and reappear in the theater.

Copperfield testified he never knew of anyone getting hurt during nearly 20 years performing the trick on tour and in Las Vegas.

Cox's lawyers brought in others who testified they were injured.

