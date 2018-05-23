Judge Evicts 30-Year-Old After He Wouldn't Move Out Of Parents' House

After their notes, advice and gifts of cash went unheeded, two parents turned to the law to move their adult son out of their house.More >>
The FBI is launching a campaign to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats to schools and other public places.More >>
A hit and run victim in Norman remains hospitalized in serious condition. The driver 38-year-old Misti Miller turned herself in yesterday. Charlene Hughes was hit while crossing the road to check her mail. Her husband of 20 years found her in the road left to die. "I haven't closed my eyes, since I went to bed Sunday night because whenever I close my eyes I see my wife laying on a road, bleeding and dying in front of our home," said James Hughes. Charlene was f...More >>
A 310-year-old Spanish shipwreck carrying treasure that might be worth up to $17 billion was discovered with the help of an underwater robot.More >>
