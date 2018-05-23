Sub Finds 'Holy Grail Of Shipwrecks' With Treasure Worth Billions

A hit and run victim in Norman remains hospitalized in serious condition. The driver 38-year-old Misti Miller turned herself in yesterday. Charlene Hughes was hit while crossing the road to check her mail. Her husband of 20 years found her in the road left to die. "I haven't closed my eyes, since I went to bed Sunday night because whenever I close my eyes I see my wife laying on a road, bleeding and dying in front of our home," said James Hughes. Charlene was f...More >>
A 310-year-old Spanish shipwreck carrying treasure that might be worth up to $17 billion was discovered with the help of an underwater robot.More >>
