Emergency call: 'I got attacked by a mountain lion'

A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea

Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star State

Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glass

School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety Tuesday

A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."

Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakers

U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policies

President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on track

Georgia attorney and romance novelist Stacey Abrams has a tough road ahead as she campaigns to become America's first black female governor.

(AP Photo/John Bazemore). Democratic candidate for Georgia Governor Stacey Abrams waves to supporters after speaking at an election-night watch party Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Atlanta.

Officials in Mississippi believe the remains of as many as 7,000 former patients at an asylum could be lying in an empty, grassy field on a university campus.

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis). In this May 9, 2018 photo taken in Starkville, Miss., Mississippi State University anthropologist Molly Zuckerman holds a portion of a mandible extracted from one of the graves unearthed at what was the graveyard of the Mis...

From the design of school buildings to video games, here's what the gun lobby says leads to school shootings.

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). FILE - In this May 4, 2018, file photo, attendees walk by a display of AR-15's and AR-10's at the National Rifle Association convention in Dallas. Gun-control advocates push for tougher laws, including universal background...

In a large study of company wellness programs, free electronic cigarettes did not help smokers quit more than usual methods such as nicotine patches did.

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2014 file photo, a customer exhales vapor from an e-cigarette at a store in New York. In a large study of company wellness programs released on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, e-cigarettes worked no ...

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). In this April 13, 2018, photo Josephine Rizo sits in her home with her stack of bills from her ongoing battle with cancer in Phoenix. As treatment costs soar and insurance coverage shrinks, hospitals and patient advocates a...

The US Food and Drug Administration health is warning parents about the risks of teething remedies.

Maine authorities say they are shutting down the state's highly lucrative baby eel fishery early this year due to concerns about illegal sales.

A teacher has scored an upset in a Kentucky legislative race. Could this be a sign of things to come in November?.

(AP Photo/Wade Payne). In this photo taken Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Mt. Vernon, Ky., Travis Brenda, a teacher at Rockcastle County High School, speaks during an interview. Brenda, a Republican running for the state House of Representatives, is challen...

President Donald Trump will speak on immigration and gang violence in a speech on Long Island in New York.

A top New Jersey lawmaker is urging all 50 states to reject so-called "integrity fee" payments to professional sports leagues in any sports betting legislation they enact.

By GENE JOHNSON

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) - Recordings of emergency calls after a fatal cougar attack in Washington state last weekend detail how dispatchers calmly struggled to figure out exactly where the surviving victim was - and how worried he was about his friend.

Isaac Sederbaum, 31, of Seattle, was mountain biking with friend S.J. Brooks, 32, of Seattle, on logging roads near North Bend, in the Cascade Mountain foothills east of Seattle, on Saturday when they saw the cougar following them.

Authorities said they responded appropriately by trying to scare off the cougar and even smacking it with a bike, prompting it to leave. But as they stood to catch their breath, it returned, biting Sederbaum on the head and shaking him violently before turning its attention to Brooks, who had tried to run away.

Badly bloodied, Sederbaum got on his bike and rode to where he could get a cellphone signal. Recordings released by the King County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday and by a regional emergency service called NORCOM on Tuesday show that the first several calls failed. In one of them, Sederbaum manages to say, "Can you hear me?" and "Help!"

The King County Sheriff's Office dispatcher calls him back.

"Hi, this is 911. We got a hang-up call. Everything OK?" she asks.

"No," he replies in a panicked tone. "I got attacked by a mountain lion, my friend did too. I don't know where I am. I'm trying to come right down the mountain."

"What mountain are you on?"

"I don't know," he says. "I was on the logging roads ..."

"Listen to me," she says. "Listen, listen. I need you to hang up and call 911 so we can get location on you."

When he calls back, he offers a little more information - that he's north of North Bend - and as dispatchers try to figure out where he is with a GPS signal, he tells them he sees a car, then flags it down. "Can you talk to 911?" he asks a woman in the car. "I got attacked by a mountain lion. My friend is up there."

As the woman looks at a map and tries to tell the dispatcher how to reach them, Sederbaum wails in the background. "You're not going to die," she tells him.

Sederbaum's voice breaks as he tells another dispatcher, "I'm so worried about my friend."

"Everything hurts," he says.

"I know," she tells him. "But you're doing a really great job staying calm there."

Another vehicle arrives - a truck with a man who identifies himself as Matt - and he gives more detail about the location and Sederbaum's condition.

"He's really scared, he wants to get out of the mountains," he says. "He does have some bad lacerations, particularly on his right ear."

The first deputy arrived at 11:19 a.m., a little more than half an hour after the first call. It took responders an additional hour, traveling beyond a gate on the gravel road, before they found Brooks' bike and then body.

The cougar was standing on it and fled when an officer fired a shot. Hours later, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife agents used dogs to track the cougar to a nearby tree and killed it.

The animal was determined to be underweight. A necropsy is expected to determine whether it was ill.

Sederbaum was released from Harborview Medical Center in Seattle on Tuesday.

The attack on Brooks was the first fatal mountain lion attack in Washington state in 94 years.

