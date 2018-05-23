Makeup artist to disguise witnesses in Mafia boss trial - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Makeup artist to disguise witnesses in Mafia boss trial

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Newest US weather satellite has a serious cooling problem

    Newest US weather satellite has a serious cooling problem

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 1:34 PM EDT2018-05-23 17:34:05 GMT
    The nation's newest weather satellite, launched less than three months ago, has a serious cooling problem.More >>
    The nation's newest weather satellite, launched less than three months ago, has a serious cooling problem.More >>

  • 3 more teens charged in death of Maryland police officer

    3 more teens charged in death of Maryland police officer

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 1:34 PM EDT2018-05-23 17:34:01 GMT
    (Baltimore County Police and Fire Department via AP). This photo made available by the Baltimore County Police and Fire Department Tuesday, May 22, 2018, shows Dawnta Anthony Harris. Harris was arrested in connection with the death of Baltimore County ...(Baltimore County Police and Fire Department via AP). This photo made available by the Baltimore County Police and Fire Department Tuesday, May 22, 2018, shows Dawnta Anthony Harris. Harris was arrested in connection with the death of Baltimore County ...
    A 16-year-old charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Baltimore County police officer has been ordered held without bail by a judge who called him a "one-man crime wave.".More >>
    A 16-year-old charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Baltimore County police officer has been ordered held without bail by a judge who called him a "one-man crime wave.".More >>

  • The Latest: Graduation ceremony to be held after shooting

    The Latest: Graduation ceremony to be held after shooting

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 1:33 PM EDT2018-05-23 17:33:41 GMT
    (Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). A young woman cries, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, by a memorial for Santa Fe High School freshman Aaron Kyle McLeod who was killed Friday during a shooting at the school, in Santa Fe, Texas.(Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). A young woman cries, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, by a memorial for Santa Fe High School freshman Aaron Kyle McLeod who was killed Friday during a shooting at the school, in Santa Fe, Texas.
    Teachers have returned to work at a Texas high school where 10 people were killed.More >>
    Teachers have returned to work at a Texas high school where 10 people were killed.More >>
    •   

BOSTON (AP) - Two government witnesses in the trial of former New England Mafia boss Francis "Cadillac Frank" Salemme will be disguised by a "movie-industry" quality makeup artist to protect their identities.

WPRI-TV reports the judge agreed to the plan Wednesday to protect the identities of two inspectors for the federal Witness Security Program.

The U.S. Marshals Service had urged the judge to keep the public out of the courtroom while they're on the stand and broadcast their testimony into another room.

Salemme is on trial for the 1993 death of a nightclub owner Steven DiSarro. Salemme denies involvement in the killing.

Salemme was in the witness protection program when DiSarro's body was found in 2016 in Providence, Rhode Island.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.