Lawmaker wants states to reject sports bet 'integrity fee'

A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea

A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea

Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star State

Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star State

Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glass

Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glass

School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety Tuesday

School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety Tuesday

A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."

A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."

Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakers

Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakers

U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policies

U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policies

President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on track

President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on track

Companies flock to register in Wyoming after bold push for hyped new technology but results remain virtual.

Companies flock to register in Wyoming after bold push for hyped new technology but results remain virtual.

(AP Photo/Mead Gruver). In this March 8, 2018 photo Wyoming state Rep. Tyler Lindholm poses next to computer servers in an office building in Cheyenne, Wyo. Lindholm was a lead proponent of several new laws that have made Wyoming friendly to the networ...

(AP Photo/Mead Gruver). In this March 8, 2018 photo Wyoming state Rep. Tyler Lindholm poses next to computer servers in an office building in Cheyenne, Wyo. Lindholm was a lead proponent of several new laws that have made Wyoming friendly to the networ...

Philip Roth, the prize-winning novelist celebrated as a fearless narrator of sex, death, assimilation and fate, died Tuesday night at age 85.

Philip Roth, the prize-winning novelist celebrated as a fearless narrator of sex, death, assimilation and fate, died Tuesday night at age 85.

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008, file photo, author Philip Roth poses for a photo in the offices of his publisher, Houghton Mifflin, in New York. Roth, prize-winning novelist and fearless narrator of sex, religion and mortal...

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008, file photo, author Philip Roth poses for a photo in the offices of his publisher, Houghton Mifflin, in New York. Roth, prize-winning novelist and fearless narrator of sex, religion and mortal...

A Nevada jury is due to hear closing arguments in a British tourist's lawsuit blaming Las Vegas Strip headliner David Copperfield for injuries the tourist suffered while taking part in a 2013 vanishing.

A Nevada jury is due to hear closing arguments in a British tourist's lawsuit blaming Las Vegas Strip headliner David Copperfield for injuries the tourist suffered while taking part in a 2013 vanishing.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this April 24, 2018, file photo, illusionist David Copperfield appears in court in Las Vegas. The jury is due to hear closing arguments Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in a lawsuit brought by Gavin Cox, blaming Las Vega...

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this April 24, 2018, file photo, illusionist David Copperfield appears in court in Las Vegas. The jury is due to hear closing arguments Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in a lawsuit brought by Gavin Cox, blaming Las Vega...

Hillary Clinton plans to address New York state Democrats at the party's nominating convention on Long Island.

Hillary Clinton plans to address New York state Democrats at the party's nominating convention on Long Island.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this April 6, 2017 file photo, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during the Women in the World Summit in New York. Clinton plans to address New York state Democrats at the party's nominating conv...

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this April 6, 2017 file photo, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during the Women in the World Summit in New York. Clinton plans to address New York state Democrats at the party's nominating conv...

Tens of thousands of casino employees could walk off the job for the first time in more than three decades after union members voted to authorize a strike at any time starting June 1.

Tens of thousands of casino employees could walk off the job for the first time in more than three decades after union members voted to authorize a strike at any time starting June 1.

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken). Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. A potential strike would affect 34 casino-hotels. A majority yes vote would not immediately aff...

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken). Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. A potential strike would affect 34 casino-hotels. A majority yes vote would not immediately aff...

President Donald Trump's personal lawyer is distancing himself from an associate in the taxi industry who pleaded guilty to tax fraud.

President Donald Trump's personal lawyer is distancing himself from an associate in the taxi industry who pleaded guilty to tax fraud.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, walks down the sidewalk in New York. Cohen's longtime business partner Evgeny Freidman pleaded guilty on Tuesday, May 22, 2018,...

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, walks down the sidewalk in New York. Cohen's longtime business partner Evgeny Freidman pleaded guilty on Tuesday, May 22, 2018,...

President Donald Trump will speak on immigration and gang violence in a speech on Long Island in New York.

President Donald Trump will speak on immigration and gang violence in a speech on Long Island in New York.

A top New Jersey lawmaker is urging all 50 states to reject so-called "integrity fee" payments to professional sports leagues in any sports betting legislation they enact.

A top New Jersey lawmaker is urging all 50 states to reject so-called "integrity fee" payments to professional sports leagues in any sports betting legislation they enact.

Officials in Mississippi believe the remains of as many as 7,000 former patients at an asylum could be lying in an empty, grassy field on a university campus.

Officials in Mississippi believe the remains of as many as 7,000 former patients at an asylum could be lying in an empty, grassy field on a university campus.

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis). In this May 9, 2018 photo taken in Starkville, Miss., Mississippi State University anthropologist Molly Zuckerman holds a portion of a mandible extracted from one of the graves unearthed at what was the graveyard of the Mis...

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis). In this May 9, 2018 photo taken in Starkville, Miss., Mississippi State University anthropologist Molly Zuckerman holds a portion of a mandible extracted from one of the graves unearthed at what was the graveyard of the Mis...

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - A top New Jersey lawmaker is urging all 50 states to reject so-called "integrity fee" payments to professional sports leagues in any sports betting legislation they enact.

Democratic state Senate President Steve Sweeney said Wednesday it is "extortion" for the leagues to demand money in return for hosting honest games after the U.S. Supreme Court last week allowed states to legalize sports betting following a legal fight led by New Jersey.

Sweeney released a copy of a letter that he had sent two days earlier to governors and legislative leaders in each state detailing how New Jersey had spent years and $10 million in legal fees fighting to overturn a federal law that had banned sports betting in all but four states.

Representatives of Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association, the National Hockey League and the National Football league did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

The leagues are seeking payments from states or sports betting providers to help pay for the cost of making sure their games remain free from cheating. Many states vehemently oppose this demand, although some have shown willingness to negotiate.

"Essentially, the leagues are asking to be paid to allow games to be played fairly," Sweeney wrote. "Ironically, they are calling this extortion attempt an 'integrity fee,' even while fully aware that providing participants a stake in the volume of betting would amount to what could more accurately be called an 'anti-integrity fee.'

"And their demand begs the question of what they would now start doing to preserve the integrity of their games that they have not been doing for years," Sweeney added.

The NFL wants Congress to pass federal legislation regulating sports betting, which could include a determination on whether the leagues should get such payments.

Sweeney noted that neither Nevada, where sports betting has been done for years, nor any other state has ever paid the leagues an integrity fee. Having spent millions to overturn the law, Sweeney said, New Jersey will not put itself at a disadvantage "by being the only state to pay the League extortion."

Sweeney released his letter on the same day that European bookmaker Paddy Power Betfair merged with U.S. daily fantasy sports provider FanDuel, a merger made with the U.S. sports betting market in mind.

Peter Jackson, CEO of Paddy Power Betfair, said the deal positions the new company to do well in the nascent market in America.

"This combination creates the industry's largest online business in the U.S., with a large sports-focused customer base and an extensive nationwide footprint," he said.

___

Follow Wayne Parry at http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.