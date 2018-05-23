Former Tulsa Priest Charged With Child Sexual Assault

A former Oklahoma priest has been charged with sexual assault against a minor in Evanston, Illinois. Evanston Police say Kenneth Lewis assaulted a 13-year-old Tulsa boy at hotel in that town in late 2001.

Lewis was visiting Illinois from Tulsa with the victim and his family when the assault allegedly occurred, according to the CBS affiliate in Chicago.

The incident wasn’t reported for another three years, according to Evanston Police.

“Lewis could not be charged as part of this initial investigation,” according to a news release from Evanston Police.

A warrant was issued for his arrest in December 2017 following a reopened investigation by the Cook County State’s Attorney and Evanston Police.

Lewis had been in Ecuador, and was arrested upon his return to the U.S. on May 9 at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, police said. He is charged with predatory sexual assault of a child.

A judge May 19 ordered Lewis held on $100,000 bond. He posted bail and was released from custody the same day.

According to an Associated Press story published in July, 2002, Lewis was allowed to remain on the job in Oklahoma in spite of accusations of inappropriate behavior with several boys in the early 1990s.

