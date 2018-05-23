Judge: President Can’t Block Critics On Twitter

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission has issued a directive after a swarm of earthquakes in Logan County.More >>
The Oklahoma Corporation Commission has issued a directive after a swarm of earthquakes in Logan County.More >>
President Donald Trump violates the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment when he blocks critics on Twitter for political speech, a judge ruled Wednesday.More >>
President Donald Trump violates the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment when he blocks critics on Twitter for political speech, a judge ruled Wednesday.More >>
The Oklahoma Corporation Commission has issued a directive after a swarm of earthquakes in Logan County.More >>
The Oklahoma Corporation Commission has issued a directive after a swarm of earthquakes in Logan County.More >>
President Donald Trump violates the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment when he blocks critics on Twitter for political speech, a judge ruled Wednesday.More >>
President Donald Trump violates the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment when he blocks critics on Twitter for political speech, a judge ruled Wednesday.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.