Convicted killer found guilty of 5 California murders

Israel's prime minister is praising U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's tough speech on Iran

Israel's prime minister is praising U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's tough speech on Iran

A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea

A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea

Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star State

Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star State

Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glass

Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glass

What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard

What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard

School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety Tuesday

School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety Tuesday

A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."

A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."

Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakers

Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakers

U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policies

U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policies

President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on track

President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on track

Trump, Moon try to keep NKorea summit on track amid doubts

Trump, Moon try to keep NKorea summit on track amid doubts

A Nevada jury is due to hear closing arguments in a British tourist's lawsuit blaming Las Vegas Strip headliner David Copperfield for injuries the tourist suffered while taking part in a 2013 vanishing.

A Nevada jury is due to hear closing arguments in a British tourist's lawsuit blaming Las Vegas Strip headliner David Copperfield for injuries the tourist suffered while taking part in a 2013 vanishing.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this April 24, 2018, file photo, illusionist David Copperfield appears in court in Las Vegas. The jury is due to hear closing arguments Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in a lawsuit brought by Gavin Cox, blaming Las Vega...

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this April 24, 2018, file photo, illusionist David Copperfield appears in court in Las Vegas. The jury is due to hear closing arguments Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in a lawsuit brought by Gavin Cox, blaming Las Vega...

Hillary Clinton plans to address New York state Democrats at the party's nominating convention on Long Island.

Hillary Clinton plans to address New York state Democrats at the party's nominating convention on Long Island.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this April 6, 2017 file photo, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during the Women in the World Summit in New York. Clinton plans to address New York state Democrats at the party's nominating conv...

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this April 6, 2017 file photo, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during the Women in the World Summit in New York. Clinton plans to address New York state Democrats at the party's nominating conv...

Tens of thousands of casino employees could walk off the job for the first time in more than three decades after union members voted to authorize a strike at any time starting June 1.

Tens of thousands of casino employees could walk off the job for the first time in more than three decades after union members voted to authorize a strike at any time starting June 1.

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken). Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. A potential strike would affect 34 casino-hotels. A majority yes vote would not immediately aff...

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken). Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. A potential strike would affect 34 casino-hotels. A majority yes vote would not immediately aff...

President Donald Trump's personal lawyer is distancing himself from an associate in the taxi industry who pleaded guilty to tax fraud.

President Donald Trump's personal lawyer is distancing himself from an associate in the taxi industry who pleaded guilty to tax fraud.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, walks down the sidewalk in New York. Cohen's longtime business partner Evgeny Freidman pleaded guilty on Tuesday, May 22, 2018,...

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, walks down the sidewalk in New York. Cohen's longtime business partner Evgeny Freidman pleaded guilty on Tuesday, May 22, 2018,...

President Donald Trump will speak on immigration and gang violence in a speech on Long Island in New York.

President Donald Trump will speak on immigration and gang violence in a speech on Long Island in New York.

A top New Jersey lawmaker is urging all 50 states to reject so-called "integrity fee" payments to professional sports leagues in any sports betting legislation they enact.

A top New Jersey lawmaker is urging all 50 states to reject so-called "integrity fee" payments to professional sports leagues in any sports betting legislation they enact.

Georgia attorney and romance novelist Stacey Abrams has a tough road ahead as she campaigns to become America's first black female governor.

Georgia attorney and romance novelist Stacey Abrams has a tough road ahead as she campaigns to become America's first black female governor.

(AP Photo/John Bazemore). Democratic candidate for Georgia Governor Stacey Abrams waves to supporters after speaking at an election-night watch party Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Atlanta.

(AP Photo/John Bazemore). Democratic candidate for Georgia Governor Stacey Abrams waves to supporters after speaking at an election-night watch party Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Atlanta.

Officials in Mississippi believe the remains of as many as 7,000 former patients at an asylum could be lying in an empty, grassy field on a university campus.

Officials in Mississippi believe the remains of as many as 7,000 former patients at an asylum could be lying in an empty, grassy field on a university campus.

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis). In this May 9, 2018 photo taken in Starkville, Miss., Mississippi State University anthropologist Molly Zuckerman holds a portion of a mandible extracted from one of the graves unearthed at what was the graveyard of the Mis...

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis). In this May 9, 2018 photo taken in Starkville, Miss., Mississippi State University anthropologist Molly Zuckerman holds a portion of a mandible extracted from one of the graves unearthed at what was the graveyard of the Mis...

Estimated 7,000 bodies may be buried at former asylum

Estimated 7,000 bodies may be buried at former asylum

A convicted Illinois killer was found guilty Wednesday of the murders of five women in Southern California more than two decades ago.

A convicted Illinois killer was found guilty Wednesday of the murders of five women in Southern California more than two decades ago.

(Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register via AP). In this March 21, 2018 photo, Andrew Urdiales looks back into the courtroom gallery as opening statements began his trial in Santa Ana, Calif. Urdiales has been found guilty of the murders of five wo...

(Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register via AP). In this March 21, 2018 photo, Andrew Urdiales looks back into the courtroom gallery as opening statements began his trial in Santa Ana, Calif. Urdiales has been found guilty of the murders of five wo...

A 16-year-old charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Baltimore County police officer has been ordered held without bail by a judge who called him a "one-man crime wave.".

A 16-year-old charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Baltimore County police officer has been ordered held without bail by a judge who called him a "one-man crime wave.".

(Baltimore County Police and Fire Department via AP). This photo made available by the Baltimore County Police and Fire Department Tuesday, May 22, 2018, shows Dawnta Anthony Harris. Harris was arrested in connection with the death of Baltimore County ...

(Baltimore County Police and Fire Department via AP). This photo made available by the Baltimore County Police and Fire Department Tuesday, May 22, 2018, shows Dawnta Anthony Harris. Harris was arrested in connection with the death of Baltimore County ...

(Dom Najolia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File). FILE - In this April 25, 1997, file photo Andrew Urdiales, walks in police custody at police headquarters in Chicago. Urdiales has been found guilty of the murders of five women in Southern California more ...

(Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register via AP). In this March 21, 2018 photo, Andrew Urdiales looks back into the courtroom gallery as opening statements began his trial in Santa Ana, Calif. Urdiales has been found guilty of the murders of five wo...

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - A convicted Illinois killer was found guilty Wednesday of the murders of five women in Southern California more than two decades ago.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office said jurors convicted Andrew Urdiales of five counts of murder with enhancements.

The verdict raises to eight the number of women killed by the 53-year-old former Marine.

Urdiales was previously convicted of killing three women in Illinois in 2002 and 2004. He was given a death sentence that was commuted to life without parole after Illinois barred the death penalty.

He was extradited to California in 2011 to stand trial in the murders of five women in Riverside, Orange and San Diego counties between 1986 and 1995. For these killings, California prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

The penalty phase of the trial will begin Thursday for jurors to evaluate whether to recommend a death sentence for Urdiales or life without parole.

Attorneys declined to comment publicly on the verdicts before the trial has concluded.

Authorities said Urdiales, who moved to Southern California in 1984 as a 19-year-old Marine, killed four women while in the military and a fifth while vacationing in Palm Springs in 1995.

He attacked a 23-year-old usher after a college piano concert in 1986 in Orange County and stabbed her to death in the parking lot. He later attacked and killed four Southern California women and three Illinois women who were working as prostitutes, authorities said.

The California murders went unsolved for more than a decade until Urdiales was arrested after he returned home to Illinois.

Authorities stopped Urdiales in 1996 and found a weapon in his truck that he wasn't allowed to carry, prosecutors said. The next year, authorities matched the weapon to the one used to kill the Illinois women and arrested him for those murders.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.