Teacher Accused Of Placing Student In Locker Removed From School

On May 18 Lisa Scott came forward with allegations that a teacher at Greenwood Learning Academy l had put her 7-year-old daughter in a locker and left her there.

05/18/2018: Related Story: Student Shoved In Locker By Teacher, Tulsa Mother Says

In a statement Wednesday, Greenwood Leadership Academy says they conducted an investigation with both Tulsa Public Schools Campus Police and Tulsa Police Department and removed the identified staff member from GLA. They also claim that as of Tuesday the individual is no longer an employee of the school.

Greenwood Learning Academy is operated by Met Cares Foundation a not-for-profit organization. Met Care Foundation Director Ashley Philippsen said that the school is committed to keeping children safe.

“I want to reassure each of our parents that we are committed to ensuring that our students are safe, secure and engaged in learning. We will continue to use every day to strengthen our procedures, improve our practices and better ourselves and our school so that we exceed the standard of excellence we have set for scholars and ourselves.”