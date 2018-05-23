Body Found Near Longtown Identified As Kinta Woman

The Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman whose body was found Tuesday near Longtown. She is 29-year-old Davina Smith of Kinta.

The sheriff's office says a seismograph crew drilling holes in the Longtown area found a body Tuesday.

The area where Smith was found is very remote.

The state Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause of death. The sheriff said there are no obvious signs of foul play.

