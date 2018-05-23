Fatal Collision In Perkins Leaves 1 Dead, Another Injured - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Fatal Collision In Perkins Leaves 1 Dead, Another Injured

By Kaitlyn Hawpe, News9.com
PERKINS, Oklahoma -

One person is dead, and another injured after a fatal collision took place early Wednesday morning in Perkins.

The collision took place just before 5 a.m. on State Highway 33, near Fairgrounds Road in Payne County, officials said.

According to authorities, a 2010 Chevrolet Impala driven by 23-year-old Tyler Ryba was driving Westbound on State Highway 33 when it collided with a 2014 Chevy Sonic going eastbound driven by 59-year-old Karen Nelson.

Ryba was pinned for about 20 to 25 minutes before being freed by the Perkins Fire Department. He was then transported by a medical helicopter to a trauma center in Oklahoma City, officials said.

Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene by medical professionals.

The collision is under investigation by the Oklahoma highway Patrol’s Traffic Homicide Unit, officials said.

